The city of Kokomo is asking a Tippecanoe County judge to rule in its favor in a lawsuit related to a 2018 police chase that ended in the death of a teenager.
In a brief in support of a motion for summary judgment filed earlier this month, the city argues Travis Abston Jr., 15, of Battle Ground, was a “significant” contributor to his own death after crashing the vehicle he was driving during a pursuit with Kokomo police on Sept. 18, 2018, and thus the city is not legally responsible to financially compensate the family.
“Travis Abston, Jr.’s dangerous and criminal behavior in the hours before and up to his death indisputably contributed to his fatal accident,” the city writes in its brief. “... Junior was contributorily negligent because he knew, or he should have understood, the danger inherent in the choices he made.”
Abston Jr. died in a two-car accident on Dixon Road while fleeing from police during a prolonged chase that wound through Kokomo city streets at speeds up to 80 mph and left one school closed for the day following reports he was potentially armed and dangerous.
Abston Jr. suffered blunt force trauma to the head, neck and chest, and Howard County Coroner Steven Seele has said the boy was high on methamphetamine at the time of the fatal crash.
Abston Jr.’s father, Travis Abston Sr., is suing the city, Town of Battle Ground and his son’s mother, Amber Cooper, alleging both the city and the town were negligent in their actions that led to his son’s death, demanding a judge to rule in his favor and for financial compensation for damages.
Abston Sr.’s lawsuit largely centers around the claim that the Kokomo Police Department was told Abston Jr. was armed, dangerous and intended to hurt a student in Kokomo.
On that Sept. 18 morning, Abston Jr. snuck out of his father’s house, stole the family’s Honda Civic and his father’s credit card. Abston Sr. claims he told numerous people that Abston Jr. was likely headed to his mother’s house in Kokomo.
In court documents, Abston Sr. also claims he and Battle Ground Town Marshal Jerry Burk were looking through Abston Jr.’s cellphone for clues as to where Abston Jr. may be headed, when Burk saw a 2017 photo of Abston Jr. posing with a firearm.
“As Ofﬁcer Burk saw a picture of Junior holding a gun, he became alarmed and I told him, ‘Relax, those were old pictures, he was incarcerated for three months prior and has been here at my home since …,’” Abston Sr. said in a interrogatory, which is a set of questions by lawyers in relation to a lawsuit.
“Senior then emphasized that neither Junior nor Senior possessed or carried any firearms and there were no firearms in the house,” reads Abston Sr.’s lawsuit, adding that no gun was found on Abston Jr.’s possession on Sept. 18.
“Moreover, nothing in Junior’s phone indicated he intended to cause harm to anyone that morning or that he intended to carry out an assault at a school.”
Nonetheless, Burk knowingly falsely reported to the KPD that Abston Jr. “was or could be in possession of a gun” and was driving to Kokomo possibly to carry out a school shooting, claims the lawsuit, which says Burk made the call without Abston Sr.’s knowledge. In subsequent court filings, the Town of Battle Ground denies Burk made that call.
KPD has said it was around 7 a.m. that day when Howard County’s dispatch center was first informed by the Battle Ground Police Department that a black Honda Civic was stolen, and local authorities were alerted to keep an eye out for the vehicle.
“Information received indicated the individual in possession of the stolen vehicle was possibly armed and dangerous and en route to Kokomo, Indiana, to possibly do harm to an individual,” according to a media release from the KPD.
Kokomo police also stated the department had “recent incidents involving firearms with this alleged suspect,” referring to Abston Jr.
Abston Sr.’s lawsuit, which followed a tort claim filed last November, also accuses the KPD of only disclosing information about its investigation that “would denigrate Junior and his reputation.”
It also alleges that the KPD failed to train its officers in proper pursuit techniques and failed to implement and/or enforce safe pursuit policies.
It accuses the department, as well, of failing to properly investigate information about Abston Jr. before the pursuit and failing to de-escalate the situation “once the pursuit became dangerous and protracted.”
The city has denied all of Abston Sr.’s claims alleging negligence. It’s now arguing Abston Sr. is not due any compensation due to the state’s contributory negligence standard, which says plaintiff’s tort claims against governments are to be denied even if the injured person is just 1% to blame for their injuries.
In its brief in support of a motion for summary judgment, the city argues there is “undisputed evidence” Abston Jr.’s actions contributed to his death.
“This is not a callous or insensitive attempt to blame the victim for his own death, but rather the application of the well-established public policy of this State,” the city writes in its brief’s conclusion. “Junior was in the midst of a drug-fueled crime spree of his own making which placed many people in peril. He lost control of the stolen car he was not trained to drive, while ﬂeeing from police at high speeds in an area heavy with pedestrians. Plaintiff [Abston Sr.] knows that poor decisions were made by Junior that day, as evidenced by Plaintiff’s many calls to police and other ofﬁcials with authority to locate and stop Junior. Junior’s glaring contributory negligence bars his father’s claim.”
