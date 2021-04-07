The Kokomo Board of Works on Wednesday awarded this year’s Community Crossings projects to E&B Paving.
The construction company’s bid totaled $2.2 million and was the only bid the city received for the project.
The city of Kokomo was awarded $1 million in matching funds from the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant program that provides cities and towns with additional money for resurfacing projects. The city put up $1 million of its own.
According to a December 2020 city press release, the money will be used to resurface some of the city’s main thoroughfares this year. These roads include:
- Park Road from Center Road to Indiana 26
- Dixon Road from Alto Road to Indiana 26
- Goyer Road from Boulevard Street to Southway Boulevard
- Sycamore Street from Washington Street to Dixon Road
- Vaile Avenue from Indiana 931 to Goyer Avenue
- Washington Street from Boulevard Street to LaFountain Street
- Timer Valley Drive from Center Road to Indiana 26
- Dixon Road from Markland Avenue to Boulevard Street
- Markland Avenue from Apperson Way to Indiana 931
Board affirms demos
Also Wednesday, the board unanimously affirmed the demolition of three vacant and deteriorating houses. They are:
- 723 S. Buckeye St. The house is vacant, “unsafe to a person and property” and not maintained, according to Jamie Corn, of the city’s Inspection Services department. Corn said the owners of the house — Amber and Christopher Jewell — did contact the city and inquired about permits but have not completed any improvements to the property since they acquired it in July of 2019.
- 611 S. Jay St. The house is vacant, “unsafe to a person and property” and not maintained, Corn said. The owner — Betty Brewer — has contacted the city and does not have the means to pay for the demolition. Therefore, Corn said, the city will demolish the structure.
- 1026 N. Bell St. The house is vacant and is also “unsafe to a person and property.” Corn said the owner of the property is dead and that the surviving family has “no interest” in the property.
