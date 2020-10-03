The city has begun the process of removing or adjusting some of its bump-outs, but a complete overhaul of the city’s road diets is not in the works.
Employees with the street department spent Thursday morning removing and repaving over a pedestrian island at the intersection of South Apperson Way and Home Avenue that city officials say was hit a lot by drivers.
The removal of the island bump-out at Apperson and Home is just the beginning of similar adjustments or removals that will happen intermittently in the future, city officials told the Tribune, though they stressed no particular adjustment or removal are definite at this current moment.
“This is hopefully the first of more adjustments made to the troubled areas that have plagued many folks,” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said.
While not all of the city’s road diets and bump-outs will be removed or adjusted, sections, such as Home Avenue, Apperson Way and other downtown roads, have been the subject of traffic and accident studies and may receive some adjustments or removals in the future when money within the budget is available and as time allows.
“We’re looking at it,” Carey Stanahan, city engineer, said when asked if the city has plans for any more changes at the intersection of Home Avenue and Apperson Way, which has drawn a lot ire from local residents who dislike road diets. “I don’t have any details on what we’re going to do or when we’re going to do it...
“We don’t have anything definite,” he added. “I’d hate to speculate on things and then if we don’t do it, and then people who want it don’t get it and then people who don’t want it get freaked out because we’re going to do something we may not do.”
Stranahan said any changes at other areas would not be their own large, months-long projects but could happen as a result of certain circumstances, such as a business changing or expanding, complaints from nearby property owners or the city working on a project nearby.
“If we’re doing a project in an area, we could say ‘All right, while we’re doing this project, let’s fix this other problem while we’re at it,’” he said.
While both Moore and Stranahan were hesitant to name specific areas that could be reworked, they did say Jefferson Street at its intersection of South Washington Street will “likely” see the addition of left turn lanes next year.
If the city decides to go through with that plan, Stranahan said the southwest and northwest curb extensions and nearby on-street parking spaces will be removed to add the turning lanes.
That will hopefully solve the congestion the intersection experiences when someone on Jefferson Street is attempting to continue on the road but can’t because a driver in front of them is waiting for an opportunity to turn left onto South Washington.
In addition to removing the pedestrian island at Home and Apperson, the city moved a bump-out at the northeast of North Apperson Way and Madison Street two inches eastward late last year. That particular bump-out had been hit numerous times by drivers and is currently the subject of a ongoing lawsuit between the city and an Indianapolis women who suffered serious injury after hitting the bump-out in June of 2018.
Road diets, medians and bump-outs on many of Kokomo’s most traveled streets was one of the major initiatives implemented by the former Greg Goodnight administration, who argued the changes encouraged more walkers and bikers in the city’s downtown, as well as slowed down traffic on affected streets.
The philosophy has been adopted by cities and towns nationwide as a push to slow down traffic, promote a more healthy community and attract more economic development due to increased foot traffic.
But a segment of city residents have fretted – loudly – over the changes, arguing they have made driving the now narrowed roads a cumbersome task. The complaints were so loud that both Moore and then Democrat mayoral candidate Abbie Smith told residents they’d go back to the basics – paving and filling potholes – if elected.
