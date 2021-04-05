The city of Kokomo’s bike share program will open service this weekend.
Koko-Go Free Ride’s opening day will be Friday, the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department announced on its Facebook page. Days of operation will be limited to the weekends until the end of May, where it will then be open seven days a week until Sept. 30 before, again, only operating on weekends throughout the month of October.
The program — located at 307 S. Main St., behind The Foxes Trail and next to the downtown dog park and an intersection of the Industrial Heritage Trail and the Walk of Excellence — includes adult, children’s, tagalong and tandem bikes, as well as trikes, helmets and bike locks. This will be the program’s third year of operation.
Here’s everything you need to know about the program:
Rental Requirements
- Must be 18 years of age to check out a bike rental
- A state issued ID must be presented
- A credit/debit card must be presented and held on file for each individual rental but will not be charged unless a stolen fee, late fee, or damaged fee is determined necessary by the Koko-Go
- All rentals must be made prior to 2 hours before closing time
2021 Hours of Operation
April 9 – May 30 (weekends only)
Fridays: 4- p.m
Saturdays: 1-9 p.m.
Sundays: 1-7 p.m.
May 31 – August 1
Mondays – Thursdays: 1-8 p.m.
Fridays & Saturdays: 1-9 p.m.
Sundays: 1-7 p.m.
August 2 – September 30
Mondays – Thursdays: 4-8 p.m.
Fridays: 4-9 p.m.
Saturdays: 1-9 p.m.
Sundays: 1-7 p.m.
Monday, September 6 (Labor Day)
1-8 p.m.
October 1 – October 31 (weekends only)
Fridays: 4-9 p.m.
Saturdays: 1-9 p.m.
Sundays: 1-7pm
2021 Trail Tours
All tours start from the Bi
- ke Share Building and are free
- 6 p.m., Friday, June 4 – Industrial Heritage Trail (South Section) – 4.8 miles
- 2 p.m., Thursday, June 17 – Industrial Heritage Trail (North Section) – 7 miles
- 6 p.m., Friday, July 2 – Walk of Excellence (Downtown Triple Loop) – 2 miles
- 2 p.m., Thursday, July 15 – Walk of Excellence (West Section) – 2.7 miles
- 6 p.m., Friday, August 6 – Walk of Excellence (West Section) & Cloverleaf (South Section) – 4 miles
- 5 p.m., Thursday, August 19 – Walk of Excellence/Cloverleaf/Industrial Heritage Trail (Downtown Loop) – 3.3 miles
- 6 p.m., Friday, September 3 – Industrial Heritage Trail/Walk of Excellence (Downtown Sculpture Tour) – 1.8 miles
