The city of Kokomo has inked a 10-year deal with Bullpen Ventures Kokomo that will give the Westfield-based company the exclusive rights to schedule and manage youth baseball and softball tournaments at Championship Park.
The 22-page management agreement, obtained by the Tribune through a public records request, lays out the compensation parameters for both the city and Bullpen, oversight conditions for the city, as well as recourse if certain goals aren’t met. It also guarantees local leagues and organizations the ability to play at Championship Park, a promise made by local officials when the development was first announced in 2019 under then-Mayor Greg Goodnight administration.
Bullpen Ventures Kokomo is a subsidiary of Bullpen Tournaments, which also manages Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield that houses 31 multi-purpose fields and 26 ball diamonds. Officials say the idea for the $11 million, eight ball diamond Championship Park on Kokomo’s east side is to act as a companion to Grand Park, serving as overflow space for the numerous tournaments that are already held each year in Westfield. After the 10 years, Bullpen has an option to extend the agreement by another five years.
Essentially, while the city will own the park, similar to how it owns Kokomo Municipal Stadium, Bullpen will manage the day-to-day operations, including hiring and training employees, though employee salaries will be reimbursed by the city through the park’s revenue.
Here are the main takeaways from the contract:
REVENUE AND COMPENSATION
Bullpen is compensated in two ways: through a fixed management fee and an incentive fee that’s tied to overall revenue of the park during a given fiscal year.
In 2021, Bullpen’s fixed management fee is $4,000 a month ($48,000 in total for the year). That will increase to $5,000 a month in 2022 ($60,000 in total for the year) and to $6,000 a month in 2023 (72,000 in total for the year).
In 2024 and onward, according to the agreement, Bullpen’s fixed management fee will be adjusted upward or downward from the previous year to “reflect changes, if any, in the Consumer Price Index,” using the previous calendar year as the base year.
The company’s incentive fee starts at 10% for revenue less than $100,000 and is capped at 20% of revenue above $1 million. For example, if the total fiscal year operating revenue of Championship Park was $950,000, Bullpen would be entitled to a 19% incentive fee of $180,500.
On the flipside, the city of Kokomo will receive revenue from several sources.
Its primary revenue will be a “rental fee” paid by teams for each game played at the park. That fee will be set on an annual basis during the budgeting process for the park. The city will also receive all advertising revenue at the park, revenue from the sale of concession items and a portion of the Inkeeper’s Tax paid by all who rent a hotel room in Howard County.
Ideally, the revenues from the park will go back into the park and cover its expenses; capital improvement expenses will be the responsibility of the city. A provision, though, in the contract allows the city to request additional funding from the city council if the park’s operating revenues don’t cover a needed cost.
Notably, the city will not receive hotel rebates from players and families booking hotel reservations for their weekend stay. That money, estimated to be around $150,000 to $200,000 a year, will instead go to the Westfield Redevelopment Commission.
That is due, explained City Attorney TJ Rethlake, because of the Safe Harbor Act, which limits the sharing of revenue from a public project that was constructed through the issuing of nontaxable municipal bonds, as Championship Park was, so, Rethlake said, the city couldn’t receive any of the rebate money even if it wanted to. But the law does allow for fixed and incentive fees to a management company
Additionally, Westfield’s RDC approved last month a special exemption for Bullpen to be able to manage Championship Park. It had to do so because Bullpen’s contract with the city of Westfield prohibits the company from managing a similar park to Grand Park within a 50-mile radius.
In an interview late last week, both Rethlake and Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore downplayed the loss of hotel rebate money, saying that the city will benefit through the aforementioned revenue streams and the proposed commercial development by Henke Development planned to be located just east of the park and from visitors spending their money at local businesses doing their stay in the city.
“The goal is to make sure it’s a self-sustaining project, so it’s generating some economic development around not only the city but hotels, businesses and restaurants,” Rethlak said. “People are coming from outside to spend their money here, and if we’re getting some of that revenue back to back for the stadium itself, then there’s going to be some development outside of that, which we get for the city.”
LOCAL LEAGUES
When Championship Park was first announced in the summer of 2019, city leaders at the time made one thing clear: local leagues were going to be able to play on the fields.
The city’s management agreement with Bullpen guarantees just that.
According to the agreement, “community organizations,” such as the Kokomo United Baseball and Softball League and other nonprofits, school organizations or other similar groups, have the ability to play on Championship Park between 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday each week, with the exception of March 1 to May 31, where that time reserved for local leagues ends at 5 p.m. on Thursdays. The cost of the local leagues to play is solely up to the city.
Weekends will, in most cases, be reserved for tournaments for outside teams managed by Bullpen, though the agreement stipulates that Bullpen has to leave one weekend open each year for any community organization to play at the park. It also allows Bullpen to hold games during the week if the park is not being utilized by local leagues or organizations and vice versa on the weekends.
“If they (Bullpen) got a weekend where they don’t have a tournament and don’t need the facility, we (the city) can then go to the KUBS and say ‘Hey, how about an interleague?’ and they can call it the Northwesterns, the Russiavilles, the Greentowns and have games for local kids on the weekends as well,” Moore said.
CITY OVERSIGHT
Since the park is city owned, the city has full oversight over the performance of Bullpen and the park’s annual budget.
According to the agreement, Bullpen will have to prepare an annual budget that has to be approved by the city. Bullpen is also required to “keep full and accurate accounting records,” provide monthly and annual financial statements to the city and provide at least 1,000 games this year, 1,400 games in the second year and 1,800 games in the third year or else the city could terminate the agreement.
In addition, the city could also decide to terminate the agreement with Bullpen if yearly revenues do not exceed $500,000. The city can also, according to the agreement, conduct a yearly “performance evaluation” on the number and quality of events and Bullpen’s promotional efforts and financial accountability.
Earlier this year, the city established an Enterprise Fund for Championship Park. That fund will be monitored by the Kokomo Board of Works, which will “supervise the operation of Championship Park,” and has power to “make all decisions” regarding the operation of the park, according to the ordinance passed by the City Council. The board will also be required to give a financial update on the park at least once each quarter.
WHAT TO EXPECT
Weekend tournaments have already begun at Championship Park despite construction on two of the eight fields having yet to be completed. Another tournament, the USSA Grand Park Showdown, is also scheduled for this weekend and features dozens of teams from Kokomo, other parts of Indiana and also Illinois and Michigan.
It’s the type of tournament Bullpen Tournaments President Blake Hibler said the city can expect taking place at Championship Park. According to the park’s website, there are already more than 20 tournaments already scheduled for Championship Park throughout the spring, summer and fall.
In a brief interview with the Tribune, Hibler said most of the high school teams will travel upward of eight hours to play in Kokomo, while most younger-aged teams will come from within a four hour radius. But it’s not uncommon for teams from as far as California or Florida to make a stop in Indiana to play ball.
“Depending on the weekend, you can see some really good baseball,” he said. “We’ve had 12-year-olds touch 85 mphs. We’ve had 12-year-olds touch 45 mph. It’s a wide variety of teams you’ll see out there.”
Hibler said he hopes Kokomo residents check out the tournament games, but that he also hopes that Championship Park and Bullpen’s events can help stir up more interest among the youth for the sport and the city’s local leagues.
“Kokomo has such a baseball rich community already, so we’re hoping to revitalize some of the little leagues, and at the same time, tap into that baseball passion residents already have,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.