Kokomo Fire Department service to the unincorporated areas of Center Township will resume after a three-year absence.
The township approved its budget for 2021 last week and, with it, is earmarking $315,000 to buy the KFD a new rescue truck. In exchange, the fire department will service the township’s unincorporated areas.
The contract and its length has yet to be finalized, but that’s expected to be completed in the upcoming weeks. Fire service will begin Jan. 1, 2021 at the latest, but will likely begin later this year.
Steve Geiselman, township board member, said the length of the contract will most likely be two years – the same amount Center Township Trustee Dr. Robert Lee has left on his current term.
Kokomo Fire Chief Chris Frazier said the new fire truck will likely be housed at Station 3, located at 2016 N. Apperson Way, and will be bought in 2021.
For the last three years, the unincorporated areas were covered by the Greentown and Galveston volunteer fire departments after the township and city, under the former Greg Goodnight administration, were unable to reach a deal in 2017.
The disagreement stemmed from the two being too far apart in negotiations at the time.
Goodnight requested $1.4 million a year from the township for fire coverage, while Lee initially proposed $100,000 a year. Very little additional negotiation was had between the two, and the township eventually signed contracts with Greentown and Galveston for fire coverage of the unincorporated areas to the dismay of some residents.
The failed contract negotiations jumpstarted a voluntary annexation of the north side of Darrough Chapel, which included 58 households and 140 residents.
