Construction work on eight new softball and baseball complexes on the city’s east side is expected to begin soon.
The city will “potentially” break ground on Championship Park at what is now Darrough Chapel Park later this month, Jennifer Jordan, director of development, told the city’s redevelopment commission Wednesday at the board’s first meeting of the year.
Construction is expected to begin on July 1 and be completed on Nov. 27.
“That’s a very aggressive timeline,” Jordan said, adding that a spring 2021 opening would be more realistic. “I am not sure that I’ve ever seen a project timeline that we actually hit.”
The original timeline had construction beginning at the end of 2019 and ending late summer 2020.
The commission gave the estimated $11 million agreement between the city and Henke Development Group to construct the fields a unanimous favorable recommendation to the city council, which will vote on the agreement during its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
Announced last year, Championship Park includes four high-school-sized and four youth-league-sized fields. The fields will now be all artificial turf – a change from the original proposal that had natural grass in the outfield of the high-school sized fields.
The switch to all turf, Jordan said, will extend the playing season due to not having to maintain the natural grass and will help with drainage as well.
The fields, according to a rendering, will be arranged in two quad-plex diamond-shaped setups with concessions, bleachers and other amenities positioned in the middle of the arrangement. The complex is expected to fill in spring and summer weekends with tournaments and out-of-town families, with a hope that local youth baseball and softball leagues could use the park during the weekdays in the spring and summer months.
The city will own the fields but will most likely contract out the management of the fields, Jordan said. That setup is similar to what the city of Westfield has done with its massive Grand Park Sports Complex, which was also built by Henke.
In coordination with the fields, Henke plans to invest an estimated $77 million to develop 16 out-lots on land east of Darrough Chapel Park. The development is expected to include new business, hotels, office, retail and restaurant space.
The city has placed the entire project area in a tax increment financing district. Though the bond the city is taking out to fund the construction of the fields is backed by local income taxes, the city is hoping the property tax revenue generated from the commercial development will pay off the bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.