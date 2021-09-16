The Kokomo City Council approved an American Rescue Plan Fund Plan this week without naming any specific projects, but the city administration says they will keep the public and the council up to date with projects and expenditures as they become finalized.
The council voted 5-1 to approve the ordinance on final reading on Monday. Councilwoman Kara Kitts-McKibben was the sole “no” vote. Councilman Tony Stewart was not present at Monday’s meeting, and council members Jason Acord and Ray Collins attended the meeting electronically over video chat but did not vote.
The city’s ARP Fund Plan doesn’t list specific projects but, instead, lists the acceptable use of the funds as specified by the ARP and Department of the Treasury’s Interim Final Ruling, including responding to public health needs and economic damage from the pandemic, financial assistance, covering revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure and more.
City Attorney TJ Rethlake explained to the council early last month that the lack of projects and broadness of the ordinance was intentional, and allowed administrators to use the money at “our discretion as the projects arise.”
Some on the council, though, said they wished the ordinance included details on how the city plans on spending the $19,893,216 of ARP money it was allocated, similar to how the county commissioners did last month. The county’s plan details dollar-to-dollar how it will spend its ARP allotment.
The city has not publicly released what it plans to do with with the money, though it does have a draft of potential projects that a few, but not all, council members have seen.
“I’ve seen the plan, or the list, and I feel that needs to be shared with the community, or at least attached with this ordinance,” Kitts-McKibben said.
Councilman Acord called the ordinance and the council’s vote a “rubber stamp” for the administration to spend the money as it pleases.
Mayor Tyler Moore, in an interview with the Tribune, said he’s hesitant to release the project list right now because it’s not yet finalized and has no dollar amounts set.
“We crafted the ordinance or plan the way we did to keep it open so that we’re not pigeon-holed into one project as opposed to another, and, at the same time, as costs for various projects fluctuate as well, we’re hesitant to assigning specific dollar amounts to any of those,” he said.
A previous version of the ordinance gave the council power in approving or disapproving projects by stipulated that any project using ARP money would first require a “joint written authorization” from the mayor and one designated member from the City Council chosen to speak for the board before the money is disbursed.
But the newly-passed ordinance had that power removed after some on the council, such as Councilman Tom Miklik, felt it was an overstep of the council’s authority. He said it was well within the city administration’s authority to come up with the ARP projects itself.
The newly-passed ordinance reads that up to four council members shall meet with the mayor on a bi-weekly basis to “consult and advise as to projects initiated by the City of Kokomo in accordance with ARP.”
Notably, the council has already appropriated the ARP funds after it approved earlier this year an ordinance establishing a local ARP fund where the money will be held and disbursements monitored by the city controller.
Moore said his administration will follow the ARP Fund Plan ordinance and sit down bi-weekly with council members to update them on ARP projects and take suggestions. He added that he will also go to council meetings every other month to give a public update on current and future ARP projects.
Moore said that if the city offers any kind of assistance programs with ARP funds, it would make the program known to area businesses, nonprofits and residents of their eligibility.
That’s similar to how the city handled its 2020 Kokomo StrongER (Emergency Relief) Forgivable Loan Program, where it offered local business with 20 employees or fewer to receive up to $5,000 over a five month period to help pay for rent/mortgage, utilities, insurance, inventory and other business-related expenses.
“If folks are interested or have suggestions, they can provide those to the council,” Moore said. “I always welcome folks to call and setup a time to come in and share ideas.”
