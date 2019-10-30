The Kokomo Common Council on Monday approved a portion of funding for the incoming downtown conference center, along with two measures OK’ing rezonings for a new business and a four-unit apartment project.
Notably, council members voted unanimously to approve an ordinance appropriating “unobligated” local income tax revenue for construction of the conference center. A portion of the funding will also be used for street resurfacing.
Overall, $1.4 million will be dedicated to the conference center, while another $400,000 is expected to be spent on street resurfacing. The city did not respond to a request for details on what streets will be resurfaced.
The ordinance was passed on first reading and will also require a public hearing and second reading approval from the council.
It’s the latest piece of financing to emerge in a project that earlier this month received a new developer, Envoy Companies, and a new timeline.
The project – consisting of a six-story Hilton Garden Inn, an adjoining 22,000-square-foot conference center and a 180-space parking garage – is now expected to open near the end of 2021.
The council’s funding approval is one portion of what has proven to be a complex – and yet to be completed – spending arrangement between a bevy of public and private partners for the hotel, conference center project.
For instance, the Kokomo Economic Development Commission earlier this month approved $2.5 million worth of Tax Increment Financing [TIF] funding for the project, while the city plans to spend around $6.5 million in cash for the four-level parking garage.
Meanwhile, GKEDA CEO and President Charlie Sparks has said the conference center is expected to cost roughly $11.3 million. Helping to pay for that will be what the council approved Monday.
Sparks noted the nonprofit Howard County Convention and Visitors Commission (commonly known as the CVB) – which is also slated to pay a consultant, Veridus Group, up to $170,000 – is in for around $8 million, part of which is expected to be a $3.75 million loan from the city.
The CVB will be helped by the Howard County Council’s decision this summer to raise the county’s innkeeper’s tax from 5-8%, expected to bring in over $300,000 in additional revenue each year.
The Howard County Board of Commissioners will also spend $150,000 out of its Economic Development Income Tax budget to the project each year for 15 years, totaling $2.25 million.
Council members on Monday also received a letter from the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance’s board of directors expressing its continued support of the project, “including the appropriation of appropriate funding to allow the project to proceed.”
The Alliance has played a leading role in the project and, the letter notes, “continues to work closely with the City of Kokomo” on the development.
The Alliance’s board of directors includes 23 community and business leaders, ranging from Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight and Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman to IU Kokomo Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke and UAW Local 292 President Matt Collins.
Kokomo Common Councilman Tom Miklik, also on the Alliance’s board of directors, acknowledged the letter was meant to squash any possible political controversy as council members voted to appropriate money roughly a week before Election Day.
The letter came after the city’s spending plan for the parking garage received pushback at a council meeting this summer from both the Fraternal Order of Police president and various business owners.
Many of those that spoke in June, city officials argue, have supported or been associated with local Republican candidates; five incumbent Democratic council members are up for re-election this cycle.
The critics themselves, however, have accused the city of misplacing its financial focus away from public safety and, with its public funding, of tipping the scales in favor of the hotel and conference center developer and helping create competition for existing local businesses.
But Miklik, himself a Republican who is running unopposed in his re-election bid, said “everybody on the Alliance is pretty delighted with the direction the city’s gone the last 12 years, what we’ve done as a city. And they wanted to continue on in that vein.”
He added: “And they were concerned with the elections that everybody understands that they are pleased, and that prompted the letter. … They think that things are going in the right direction, and they wanted to just reinforce that with a letter.”
Sweet Peas and new apartments
The council also gave unanimous approval to two rezoning measures in an effort to push forward local business and housing projects.
The first rezoning approval, for 1825 S. Plate St., shifted the property from office commercial to neighborhood commercial to accommodate a unique incoming business.
Sweet Peas Play Café has been described by owner Krystyne Wilson as an “upcoming … innovative pairing of a coffee shop for adults and indoor play space for children.” It will also be available for events and daycare.
Wilson said the vacant lot – which previously experienced tornado damage and was once home to the F.C. Tucker/Tomilinson real estate agency – will be given a newly-constructed 3,500-square-foot facility.
Wilson said during a Kokomo City Plan Commission meeting that her team has distributed surveys across the community and received a horde of responses “indicating that there is a need and a demand (for this development).”
“Currently families are leaving the Kokomo area to go to places in Carmel … where they have a similar setup,” she said, noting there is a dearth of indoor spaces in Kokomo for toddlers and even older children to play, especially places that accommodate both.
Similarly, she said, coffee shops often don’t include necessities like stroller parking or high-chairs, meaning they aren’t “places where parents can truly feel relaxed and that their children are welcome there.”
So, Wilson and her family have decided to combine the two and create a place welcoming children of all ages, along with their parents and caregivers.
Wilson hopes to have the facility open by February, she told the Tribune.
The second rezoning approval, switching residential types and allowing a multi-family classification in the 1200 block of North Apperson Way, boosted a project that will gut a roughly 4,000-square-foot vacant church and revamp the facility into a four-apartment housing facility at 1229 N. Apperson Way.
“The intention is to completely gut the building down to an empty shell and then redevelop it into what’s known as a quad, a four-unit apartment complex,” said Kokomo resident David Southerton, who has represented the project at public meetings.
Included will be two 1,200-square-foot three-bedroom apartments on its west side and two 850-square-foot two-bedroom apartments on the northeast side, he said.
A parking lot will be accessible from Apperson Way. The project is expected to be completed by mid-2020.
The projects both received a favorable recommendation from the Kokomo City Plan Commission earlier this month. They were passed on first and second reading Monday by council members.
