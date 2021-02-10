Supporters of a city fireworks ordinance may get what they want in the near future, but what exactly it will look like or if it’ll pass remains to be decided.
City Council Attorney Corbin King told the Tribune in a brief interview after the council’s regular meeting Monday that he was in the process of writing a draft for the ordinance. When asked what the ordinance would entail as far as restrictions, all King would say is the draft doesn’t encroach on the days that state law protects from a local law.
Those protected times and days are: between 10 a.m. and two hours after sunset on July 4, after 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. on Dec. 31, and between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset June 29 through July 3 and July 5 through July 9.
The draft of the ordinance is not yet final and could change until and after it’s presented to the city council. King added that he still needs to seek input from law enforcement and the courts over enforcement.
Currently, the city has no fireworks ordinance and the activity is allowed 365 days a year between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on most days.
For that reason, Kokomo is an outlier when compared to other cities and towns in the state, where most have restricted the use of fireworks to mostly certain holidays.
Supporters of a citywide fireworks ordinance spoke at Monday’s council meeting. Most of those who spoke asked the council to enact a strict fireworks ordinance.
John Roberts, of Indian Heights and a county councilman, asked the council to limit the use of fireworks to just the days the state protects.
“We all love the Fourth of July, or I used to, except for now it starts before Memorial Day and now keeps going to November,” he said. “If we could whittle it down to what other cities do ... that should be enough to let people get it out of their system. We can tolerate that. We’re a patriotic community.”
Last year, the city – and nation – saw a significant increase in the use of fireworks as the country was stuck in quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locally, many residents told the Tribune and the council Monday that fireworks were being used nearly every day and all times of the day for much of the summer and fall.
Some of those who spoke Monday described the situation as akin to having “bombs” go off outside their homes constantly for days on end.
One of those people was Kokomo resident Steve Long, who said he and his wife have lived in their house in the 2400 block of North Locke Street for 30 years and never experienced anything like what they experienced last year.
Long asked the council to pass an ordinance restricting the use of fireworks to just certain days.
“We experienced a loudness level that would be comparable to a battlefield,” he said.
Not all who spoke Monday were in favor of the ordinance, however.
“If we’re going to target an industry of fireworks, then let’s get this on every kid who has a muffler that’s too loud or any motorcycle that’s got a muffler too loud,” Joe Wampner, owner of Best Price Fireworks, said. “Let’s not single out one industry, and let’s get what the patrol officers think of this.”
Notably, Wampner wrongly said the city’s noise ordinance covers fireworks and, thus, a fireworks ordinance, would, in part, be redundant.
He cited a quote Capt. Tonda Cockrell of the Kokomo Police Department gave to the Kokomo Perspective, where she said fireworks are “not that much of a problem” and that the city already has a noise ordinance and state laws it could enforce for fireworks complaints.
While the city does have a noise ordinance and it does limit the loudness something can be and what times certain loud activities can be done, it’s a misconception – one that was also believed by some city council members until Monday – that it covers fireworks.
It does not.
In fact, the city’s noise ordinance exempts the legal use of fireworks. For the city's noise ordinance to be relevant for fireworks, the council would have to amend it and make it applicable to fireworks.
Additionally, state law is very lenient in allowing the use of fireworks.
In general, the only stipulations in the state are that one be 18-years-old or older, unless an adult is present, and that one can light off fireworks legally if it’s on their own property or on a property where the owner has given permission, as long as the firework doesn’t cause damage to someone else’s property.
Whatever the final ordinance ends up being will still need to be approved by a majority on the council, the same council where most of the members just a few weeks ago said they were skeptical an ordinance forbidding the use of fireworks for the majority of the calendar year would deter any determined bad actor and be something that’s easily enforceable.
That skepticism still remains for some on the council, including Lynn Rudolph, R-District 2, who said the subject wasn’t ever brought up to him by citizens when he was campaigning in 2019, a year before the pandemic and resulting quarantine that led to an increase of fireworks use.
“There is a lot in this community that we need to attend to because, I tell ya, when I was going door-to-door, no one was asking me about fireworks. Not one time,” Rudolph said. “But they were asking about some of our shootings and that kind of thing. We’ve got to help the whole system, not just the police, by doing something that needs to be done and not doing something that would add to their load.”
Councilman Tom Miklik, R-District 6, said he largely agreed with Rudolph, but added that maybe an ordinance on the books that sets the times and dates that it’s legal to set off fireworks in the city would be “helpful.”
As previously reported by the Tribune, many of the council members’ concerns about passing a fireworks ordinance with restrictions on times and dates and penalties for disobeying lie in the enforcement. Some, too, believe that 2020 was an anomaly unlikely to happen again in the future.
When asked by council members about enforcement Monday, KPD Chief Doug Stout said enforcement of a fireworks ordinance would add more work to officers and would be a “low priority” call that officers could be diverted away from if something more serious is dispatched to them.
“Believe it or not, when a neighbor calls the police and we show up in the black and white, amazingly they stop [lighting off fireworks],” he said. “We can get them [police] involved, but it still comes down to a matter of it’s a very low priority call.”
Enforcement, Stout explained, would not be as easy as an officer writing a ticket.
In fact, Stout said, not all complaints for fireworks would result in an infraction being written.
For those that are written, it would first go to the city attorney, who would then talk to witnesses and then have to decide whether to file the alleged violation in the court system.
Then, the complainant and possibly any other witness would then have to testify in court.
“We can’t really do anything about it if we don’t witness it or we don’t get cooperation with the complainant,” Stout said.
