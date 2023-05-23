New details emerged during Monday’s Kokomo City Council meeting as to why the city of Kokomo is looking to develop more stringent regulations for new small box discount stores.
During the Council’s informational meeting held before its regular 6 p.m. meeting, Councilman Matt Grecu, R-at large, and Greg Sheline, executive director of the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission, explained the reasoning behind the proposed moratorium after other council members asked.
Grecu said the larger issue at hand is the city’s wanting to attack its food desert issue. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the city’s center and much of its north side are located in a food desert, commonly defined as a low income area where at least 500 people, or 33% of the population, live more than one mile from the nearest large grocery store or supermarket.
“The prevalence of these small box stores, convenience stores that are offering not really great options food-wise, but are so prevalent that they’re keeping other better options from coming to town,” Grecu said.
According to the companys' websites, Kokomo has seven Dollar Generals, three Family Dollars and two Dollar Trees.
Stewart pushed back on the notion that local Dollar Generals don’t sell fresh food options.
“I drove around to some of the Dollar Generals, and they had meat, vegetables and all types of things,” Stewart said.
Dollar General announced last year that it plans to offer fresh produce in 3,000 of its 18,000 stores by the end of 2022, with the goal to offer fresh produce to up to 10,000 stores in the coming years. The change comes after years of criticism that the dollar store giant historically hasn’t offered healthy food options for its customers.
Grecu said the part of the changes to the city’s zoning ordinance could be to require fresh produce and other perishables be sold.
Sheline added that the Kokomo Fire Department and Kokomo Code Enforcement has had “problems” with dollar stores because, at times, they do not have space to store new inventory so it's placed in the aisle, blocking access.
“Someone in a wheelchair, there’s no way they can get through those aisles,” Sheline said. “So we’re trying to put together standards that would alleviate some of that as much as possible.”
Sheline added that building standards could also be included with any zoning ordinance changes the city proposes.
The Kokomo City Council on Monday voted 8-1 to move an ordinance putting in place a six-month moratorium on the “construction and development of small box discount stores” in all zoning districts to a second and final reading. Council member Tony Stewart, R-at large, was the lone “no” vote.
In addition to the moratorium, the city will consider amending its zoning ordinance to add an official definition of small box discount stores. The proposed definition is as follows: “A retail store (a) with floor area less than 16,000 square feet; (b) that primarily offers for sale a combination and variety of convenience shopping goods and consumer shopping goods; and (c) continuously offers and advertises a majority of the items in their inventory for sale below retail market value.”
Drugstores and flea markets are excluded.
The City Council on Monday also voted 8-1 to move an ordinance defining small box discount stores to a second and final reading. Stewart, again, was the sole “no” vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.