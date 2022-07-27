The Kokomo City Council approved numerous changes to the city of Kokomo’s zoning ordinance, including requiring new commercial boarding businesses to receive a special exception use permit and allowing residential units in the ground floors of downtown buildings.
Notably removed from the ordinance are proposed changes that would affect new wedding and event venues and short-term rentals.
The Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission is reconsidering proposing that all new wedding and event venues and short-term rentals first receive a special exception use permit from the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals before they could operate such business within city limits.
The proposed requirement was part of more than a dozen proposed changes to the city’s zoning ordinance the Kokomo Plan Commission sent to the City Council for consideration.
But after talks with the city administration and receiving some phone calls regarding the proposed changes, Greg Sheline, executive director of the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission, and his department may nix the proposal of requiring a special exception permit requirement for new wedding and venue centers or require it only in certain zones, such as in the city’s downtown commercial zone.
“If you look at our C2 zone (medium- to large-scale commercial), a banquet hall is a permitted use. You can have a wedding in a banquet hall,” Sheline said. “So maybe we just leave that and maybe keep a special exception in a couple other zones like downtown commercial or something like that. …
“You don’t want to overregulate, but we do have to have something on the books, and we just have to figure out what that is.”
Sheline said his department is also going back to the drawing board for short-term rental properties, i.e., Airbnbs. Currently, the city has no regulation in its zoning ordinance specifically for short-term rentals.
The City Council voted unanimously Monday to suspend the council rules and approve on first and final reading the other zoning ordinance changes proposed.
Reasons for the proposed changes vary, but Sheline said earlier this month that some of the changes are to prevent what the plan commission office believes are unnecessary hearings in front of the Kokomo BZA.
“When you’re on the Board of Zoning Appeals … and you see a lot of the same cases all the time, that means your zoning ordinance isn’t working,” Sheline said at the Plan Commission’s July 12 meeting. “You can’t fix everything, but when we can fix it, we want to try and fix it so we’re not overloading the Board of Zoning Appeals with cases that really don’t need to be heard.”
Here are some of the more notable changes that are now part of the city’s zoning ordinance:
Commercial boarding facilities
It’s now required for any new animal boarding facility that wants to open in the city to first receive a special exception use permit from the BZA.
The ordinance also defines a commercial boarding facility as “an establishment used for boarding, holding, overnight stays or training of animals that are not the property of the owner of such establishment.”
Ground-floor residential downtown
The city’s zoning ordinance used to only allow for residential in the Downtown Commercial zone but only in the upper floors. Now, residential units in the Downtown Commercial district are allowed on the ground floor.
To do so, though, the owner or developer of the property would need to first receive a special exception use permit from the BZA.
Accessory structures
Now the maximum size of an accessory structure, such as a garage or shed, can be 1,500 square feet or 100% of the square footage of the primary structure. Previously, the limit was 1,000 square feet.
Sheline said this change was proposed due to the city’s annexation efforts of the last several years.
“When we annexed a lot of properties several years ago, we had certain zonings in the county and certain zonings in the city,” Sheline said earlier this month. “Out in the county, you could have a fairly large pole barn or garage or whatever. Now that it’s in the city, you’re only allowed 1,000 square feet, which can be fairly small.”
According to the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission office, the BZA heard six variance requests last year to appeal the 1,000 square foot standard for accessory structures.
Large multifamily housing
In recent years, the city is seeing a lot more large-scale housing developments. In the past, any housing development of more than 17 units that wants to come to the city needs to receive a special exception use permit.
Now, those developments will fall under a new zone — M3, large scale multifamily residential.
Business sign maintenance
The city used to not have regulations regarding business sign maintenance. Now, with Monday’s passage, that’s changed.
Businesses are now required to do routine maintenance on their signs in order for them to “remain in good repair.”
The new law does not detail how often or how many times maintenance must be done. However, it defines sign maintenance as: “any maintenance task that is done on a planned and ongoing basis to identify and prevent problems before they result in equipment failure. Some common routine maintenance includes regular inspections or service work such as changing lightbulbs, cleaning, or replacing broken elements.”
Parking and storage units
The city has seen an influx of new indoor and outdoor storage units being built. Previously, city zoning ordinance required parking for all new storage developments. While many old storage units have a main office, many of the new ones in the city do not, leading to developers needing to get a variance from BZA.
The changes passed Monday get rid of that requirement.
Now, storage buildings without a main office will not be required to have parking. Storage buildings with a main office will be required to have at least three parking spaces, and indoor storage facilities will be required to have at least 10 parking spaces.
