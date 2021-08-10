The Kokomo City Council decided it needs more time to look over a proposed ordinance that appropriates American Rescue Plan funds and includes a plan for how the city would spend the millions.
The council on Monday voted 6-2 to table an ordinance appropriating $9.9 million in the city’s ARP Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund and approving a plan for the use and distribution of the funds after some on the council expressed their desire to have more time to study the ordinance. Councilmembers Matt Grecu, R-At large, and Lynn Rudolph, R-District 2, were the two “no” votes.
The ordinance was a late addition to the council’s meeting agenda, and not all council members saw and read the ordinance and the ARP Fund Plan, listed as “Exhibit A” in the ordinance, before Monday’s meeting.
“There’s not been much time to do that (read the ordinance and exhibit), and I as a councilmember would like to have more time to digest this,” said Councilman Tom Miklik, R-District 6. Miklik made the motion to table the ordinance, which was seconded by Councilwoman Kara Kitts-McKibben, R-At large.
In total, the city received $19,893,216 of ARP money, a significant chunk of money. For comparison, the city’s General Fund was approved for just under $45 million for 2021.
Per the ordinance and federal guidance, exactly half of the city’s ARP funds — $9,946,608 — will be appropriated into the fund for disbursement this year. The other half can be used between 2022-26. Specifically, all funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and all funds must be spent and all work completed by Dec. 31, 2026.
The city administration has not said publicly yet what it plans to spend its ARP funds on. City Controller Wes Reed told the Tribune on Monday that the city is exploring its options. Technically, the city can’t begin any projects until the council appropriates the money.
As currently written, the city’s ARP Fund Plan doesn’t list specific projects, but, instead, copies and pastes the acceptable use of the funds as specified by the ARP and Department of the Treasury’s Interim Final Ruling, including financial assistance, covering revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure and more.
{iframe title=”YouTube video player” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/delGKxnHXXk” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
“They’re (ARP Fund Plan) purposefully created to be very broad so that we can use those in our discretion as the projects arise,” City Attorney TJ Rethlake said, adding that the administration would like to receive suggestions from council members on possible projects that could be paid for with ARP money.
Notably, any project using ARP money, according to the ARP Fund Plan as it’s currently written, would first require a “joint written authorization” from the mayor and one designated member from the City Council chosen to speak for the board before the money is disbursed, giving the council substantial power in approving or torpedoing projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.