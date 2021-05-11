The use of fireworks within the city limits has now officially been regulated.
The Kokomo City Council on Monday voted 6-3 to pass an ordinance limiting the days and times fireworks can legally be used. Council members Jason Acord, Tony Stewart and Kara Kitts-McKibben were the “no” votes. The ordinance, which amends the city’s noise ordinance, will go into effect immediately.
Previously, the city followed the state law regarding fireworks use, allowing for use every day of the year.
Now, it’s legal for fireworks to be used on only the following dates and times:
- From 10 a.m. New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
- Memorial Day, beginning at 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset.
- Labor Day, beginning at 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset.
- Independence Day, between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight.
- Veterans Day, beginning at 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset.
On June 29-30 and July 2, July 3 and July 5-9 beginning at 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset.
The ordinance does allow the council to authorize additional days and times if the request is made in writing 30 days prior and approved by the council.
Fines for violating the proposed fireworks ordinance will follow the fines for violating the noise ordinance — $250 for the first offense, $500 for the second and up to $1,000 for the third and any subsequent offenses.
A change made between the council’s last meeting and Monday’s meeting is the addition of Veterans Day as a date in which fireworks is permitted.
Another change made between meetings is the inclusion that any person making a noise complaint must provide their name and address to the Kokomo Police Department, and if a citation is issued, the complainant “shall be available as a witness if the citation is disputed and a court hearing necessary.”
The two changes from the original ordinance upset many of the longtime proponents of the ordinance, who otherwise were generally pleased with the contents of the ordinance.
Steve Long, of Kokomo, called the amendment requiring the complainant to have to possibly testify in court a “poison pill.”
“There are dozens of people that are going to affected by this ordinance, and many of them are more elderly than I am, and if they have to sign something where they are the affiant, you could pit them against someone who is a person who doesn’t care about the law. ... It’s going to paint a bullseye on the affiant’s back,” he said.
Jon Roberts, who thanked the council for their work on the ordinance, also criticized the amendment.
“No one is going to want to put a target on their own back against people who have no respect for anybody,” Roberts said. “So, it’ll be a fireworks ordinance that will never be used.”
Councilman Lynn Rudolph, R-District 2, defended the amendment. Rudolph, a former Kokomo police officer, requested the amendment be added at last council meeting in order for the ordinance to receive a “yes” vote from him.
“Law enforcement only works in this community when the police and the people work together,” Rudolph said. “They must work together. If you get a call about a firecracker or rocket going off, the police are working somewhere else. They didn’t see it. They didn’t hear it. They don’t know where it came from. ... All the police need is help. Help from the community. You will do the community a favor if you can go with that (being an affiant) because it is what will make things work.”
The fact Memorial Day was kept in the list of legal days upset veterans who attended Monday’s meeting. Jerry Paul, president of the Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp., asked the council last month to remove Memorial Day from the list because he and other veterans consider the holiday “sacred" and not as a day of celebration but of remembrance.
When asked by Paul why the council did not listen to that request, Council President Matt Grecu said the council looked into it but ultimately decided against making it illegal to use fireworks on that holiday.
“For many people Memorial Day weekend is a day of celebration,” Grecu said. “It’s not necessarily a somber time for everyone.”
Monday night’s vote concludes a several monthslong back and forth between the council, which was largely skeptical of the effectiveness of such an ordinance and was generally unenthused to draft and pass a fireworks ordinance, and a determined group who wouldn’t stop coming to and speaking at meetings until the council did so, making the mixed feelings expressed at Monday’s meeting a fitting end to the saga.
At a previous council meeting this year, KPD Chief Doug Stout said enforcement would be a “low priority” call for officers.
“We can’t really do anything about it if we don’t witness it or we don’t get cooperation with the complainant,” Stout told the council in February.
