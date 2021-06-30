Both Howard County and the city of Kokomo have joined several other municipalities and counties in opting out of the state’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors, reasoning that they will likely see more cash from their own litigation filed in response to the nation’s opioid epidemic.
Both the county commissioners and Kokomo City Council unanimously approved resolutions recently formalizing the decisions.
A state law signed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb this year requires cities and counties that want to continue to pursue their own legal action against the opioid manufacturers and distributors to “opt out” of the attorney general’s lawsuit by today. Cities and counties are automatically a part of the state’s class-action lawsuit and will receive any settlement reached, except those that opt out.
Numerous localities across the state have decided to opt out, largely because the state stipulates localities will split 15% of whatever the state receives in the lawsuit. Of the other 85%, the state will receive 15% of any settlement, and the Family and Social Services Administration will get the remaining 70% to distribute around the state.
“We’re strictly limited, if we continue with the state lawsuit, in the amount of money that can be collected ... whereas we don’t have that requirement in our own lawsuit,” said Alan Wilson, county attorney.
Both the city and county have 60 days from their respective passage of the resolutions to change their minds.
The attorney general’s office said in a statement that it was hopeful the dissenting cities would reconsider and rejoin the state’s lawsuits.
“Our goal from the beginning has been to partner with cities, towns and counties by splitting the proceeds evenly between the state and local communities,” the office said in the statement.
About half of Indiana’s cities and counties have filed lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, distributors and dispensers, seeking to recover funds they have spent on police, fire, treatment programs and prevention in response to opioid abuse, The Indianapolis Star reported.
Those municipalities sued more opioid-related companies than the state did, and they have said they believe they’ll get better settlements on their own because of it.
The city of Kokomo first announced it would be joining the class-action lawsuit in October of 2017. The county soon announced its intention to do the same thing.
Both governments claimed the country’s top drug distributors were responsible for “dumping millions of dollars’ worth of prescription opiates into its community” and as being “responsible for the opioid epidemic” that has killed hundreds in Howard County.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.