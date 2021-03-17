Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 42F. E winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 42F. E winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.