The city of Kokomo is denying a bump-out on North Apperson Way was the cause of 2018 motorcycle accident that seriously injured an Indianapolis woman.
The city currently is being sued by Lucina Eaton, who is seeking damages via a civil tort lawsuit for injuries and lost wages she suffered after being injured in a crash after striking the curb extension, also known as a bump-out, at the intersection of Apperson and Madison Street in June 2018.
In its answer to Eaton’s lawsuit, the city of Kokomo denies the veracity of the vast majority of Eaton’s claims, except for the fact that she was involved in an accident, and alleges Eaton’s own “contributory negligence” bars her from any claims against the city.
“Defendant admits plaintiff crashed the motorcycle she was operating in the early morning hours on Sunday June 17, 2018, at Apperson Way and Madison Street in the City of Kokomo,” the city’s answer reads. “Defendant denies the accident was caused by a ‘curb extension.’ Defendant further denies a ‘curb extension’ obstructed any part of the proper northbound lane on Apperson Way.”
Eaton was driving her motorcycle northbound on North Apperson Way when it struck the bump-out and she suffered “serious and permanent” injuries, she claims. At the time, a representative from St. Vincent Indianapolis told the Tribune Eaton was listed as being in “critical condition” a day after the accident.
“The bump-out essentially jutted into the roadway of Apperson Way without any meaningful protection or warning to approaching drivers,” Eaton’s complaint reads.
The complaint doesn’t specify the extent of Eaton’s injuries but does say they may be “permanent and lasting.” Eaton, according to the complaint, also incurred medical expenses and lost wages because of the accident and that she may continue to do so in the future.
The lawsuit criticizes the city’s lack of signage on the side of the road and the lack of pavement markings on the road indicating to drivers that the road narrows and claims the city should’ve known the intersection was an issue.
“Before June 17, 2018, the Defendant, City of Kokomo, had actual or at least constructive notice of recurring problem at that intersection because its officers, employees and agents were aware that northbound motorists had periodically failed to negotiate the lane transition and, as in this case, hit the bump out that jutted into the road,” the complaint alleges.
In its answer, the city denies it failed to implement any signage to make drivers aware of the narrowing lane and that it knew the intersection to be a problem for drivers.
The city also argues that Eaton’s claims failed to adhere to the tort notice requirements of the Indiana Tort Claims Act. Under that law, if the victim wishes to sue Indiana or one of the state’s cities or counties, they must provide notice to the city or county government within 180 days of the date of injury.
The city is asking the judge to rule in its favor and be reimbursed for court costs and attorney fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.