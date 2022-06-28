The city is denying it chose to not hire a current city employee as a police officer because of his political beliefs.
In an answer filed earlier this month, the city denies it declined to hire Colton Summers to the Kokomo Police Department because of his “political affiliation and activities.”
“All actions regarding Plaintiff’s application were taken, made, and done in good faith and in compliance with state and federal laws, with uniform application of the City’s legitimate and non-discriminatory policies and practices, and were not based on any unlawful consideration or otherwise the result of any unlawful motive,” the city’s lawyer writes. “Defendants did not place Plaintiff on an applicable hiring list and/or did not hire Plaintiff for legitimate, nondiscriminatory and nonretaliatory reasons.”
The city is requesting judgment in its favor or for the federal judge to dismiss the suit with prejudice.
Summers sued the city, KPD and KPD Police Chief Doug Stout in federal court in May, alleging a First Amendment violation over the city’s reasons for not wanting to hire him as a police officer.
In the suit, Summers alleges that then-KPD Det. Rich Benzinger told another unnamed officer that the department did not need “another Summers”; that Stout told Summers he would not be allowed to test for any openings “because he would be considered a Brady officer”; that Stout and Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore told him that he would not be considered for a police officer position “because of the impact it would have on department morale”; and in May 2021, he was told he was no longer being considered for the position “because he had allegedly falsified his application,” a claim Summers denies.
Summers is the son of Kevin Summers, a former KPD officer, former councilman and former mayoral candidate.
In its reply, the city doesn’t deny Stout met with Colton Summers in May 2020 regarding his application and that Stout discussed with Colton Summers his “past statements in his application process,” but it denies Stout ever told Colton Summers about being a Brady officer or that he “would not be permitted to test for any openings.”
Being a “Brady” officer means one lacks credibility; the moniker comes from the 1963 landmark decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that required prosecutors to disclose if an officer who may serve as a witness has a history of knowingly lying.
The city also doesn’t deny Stout and Moore met with Colton Summers in 2020, but it does deny they told him the city wouldn’t be hiring him because it would affect department morale.
Notably, the city doesn’t explicitly deny it excluded Colton Summers from the hiring process 2021 due to Colton Summers allegedly falsifying his application. What is alleged to have been falsified on the application is not specified in either the complaint or answer.
“Defendants admit that Plaintiff was excluded as an applicant from the 2021 hiring process and that Plaintiff was provided the reasons for this decision in writing,” the city writes in its answer to Colton Summers’ complaint. “That document speaks for itself.”
A jury trial date has not yet been scheduled.
