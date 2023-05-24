The city of Kokomo and E&B Paving have reached a settlement in a civil tort lawsuit originally filed by an Indianapolis woman who was injured when she struck a city bump-out.
E&B Paving, an asphalt and concrete paving contractor, will pay the city $54,000 to settle all the claims against it, according to a settlement agreement uploaded to the case docket. The settlement is not an admission of guilt for E&B Paving.
The settlement ends a nearly three-year legal battle that began in August 2020 when Lucina Eaton, of Indianapolis, initially sued the city and then later E&B Paving seeking damages related to a June 2018 incident in which she was severely injured when her motorcycle struck a bump-out at the intersection of Apperson Way and Madison Street.
City Attorney TJ Rethlake declined to comment. An email sent to E&B Paving’s attorney Bruce Clark seeking comment was not returned.
Eaton’s lawsuit criticized the lack of signage on the side of the road and the lack of pavement markings indicating to drivers that the road narrows. The lawsuit also claimed the city and contractor should have known the intersection was an issue.
At the time of the crash, the city was in the process of a lane modification project along North Apperson Way from Jefferson Street to Havens Street that included adding median islands, bump-outs, concrete curbs, ADA compliant ramps at intersections, street resurfacing, lane markings and streetlights.
The stretch of Apperson Way during the time of the crash, according to court documents filed by the city, was milled but not paved.
In August 2020, the city filed a cross-claim against E&B Paving, alleging that the company was contractually required to “provide indemnity and a defense in favor of the City of Kokomo” in the event of any claim of injury while the lane modification project along North Apperson Way was under construction. E&B Paving, in subsequent court filings, denied that claim.
In December 2021, the city filed a motion seeking summary judgment against the company.
In May, Special Judge Timothy Spahr of Miami County Circuit Court handed the city a partial summary judgment, agreeing with the city that its contract with E&B Paving states the contractor must indemnify the city in case of any lawsuit for injury during the course of construction. Spahr also ruled against the city in its claim that E&B Paving should be required to indemnify the city for the city’s own negligence.
In early 2022, Eaton reached a settlement with both the city and E&B Paving, with the city paying her $150,000 and E&B Paving an undisclosed amount. Neither party admitted any guilt in the settlements.
