City officials have expressed interest in purchasing property in a part of downtown that has in recent years seen an influx of both public and private development.
Kokomo Deputy Mayor David Tharp explained to members of the Kokomo Common Council Monday that the administration is considering a purchase of land currently owned by Duke Energy.
Tharp said the land sits at the former site of a Duke Energy substation on South Main Street near The Foxes Trail restaurant, the downtown dog park, the city’s bike-share program and new trail work.
Also situated near the property, which encompasses seven parcels and 1.18 acres, is Kokomo Municipal Stadium and the 306 Riverfront District apartments.
The Duke Energy substation, meanwhile, is now located on South Purdum Street near Future Park; company officials said in 2017 the move was necessitated by flooding risks at the former site.
Tharp said Duke Energy approached the city to see if government officials would be interested in purchasing the South Main Street property.
Any property purchases over $25,000 require council approval; the council unanimously approved a resolution Monday allowing the potential purchase.
“What this actually is is to allow [the administration] to start the process. We’re not actually sure if we’re going to go through with the purchase process, but we do know that the final cost would be over $25,000,” noted Tharp when speaking to council members before Monday’s meeting.
Tharp said the administration has “some due diligence we need to do, and this resolution from the council authorizes the administration to do that due diligence.”
That includes environmental concerns, title-work issues, appraisals and other related processes, he explained.
Asked what the city would do with the property, Tharp said: “It is too preliminary to speculate on that. We are responding to a request from Duke Energy regarding the city’s interest in the property by doing our due diligence in reviewing the parcel.”
Kevin Johnston, Duke Energy community relations manager for the Kokomo area, said discussions about the property “naturally came up during our normal conversations throughout our process of relocating the substation to a new site.”
Johnston said he could not speak to the potential value of the property but called it “very likely” the city and Duke Energy “will come to an agreement on this.”
Assisted living facility
Kokomo Common Council members this week also approved a measure related to a senior home planned for the city’s south side.
Included are three lots, at 600 and 602 Williamsburg Drive and 5007 S. Webster St.
Council members unanimously passed a rezoning measure – from medium density urban residential to low density multifamily residential – on first and second reading Monday after receiving a favorable recommendation from the Kokomo City Plan Commission earlier in the month.
Heading the project is Clinton Scruggs, a Community Howard Regional Health doctor who spoke briefly about the project during the Plan Commission meeting.
“It will be a regular home, a nice home, with nine bedrooms and we will house five to 10 senior citizens. That’s our plan,” he said.
Greg Sheline, executive director of the project, also detailed the project during a discussion with Common Council members before Monday’s meeting.
“They want to put a residential assisted living facility. It’s actually a home; it looks like a residential home. It’s about 3,000 square feet, if I remember correctly. We’ve not seen the plans on the home yet, but it’s going to be one home … and there will be staff available at the home to help them with certain things,” said Sheline, noting the facility will be for people who want to live on their own but are not quite able to fully care for themselves.
“So they have some facilities, some people there to help them with certain things. It’s not an apartment building; it’s a residential home. It’s a fairly new concept.”
The project will require a special exception approval from the Kokomo City Board of Zoning Appeals next week, according to Sheline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.