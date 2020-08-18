The city of Kokomo believes a local paving company should be held financially responsible for costs and damages incurred in connection to a lawsuit over one of the city’s bump-outs.
Special Judge Timothy Spahr, of Miami County Circuit Court, granted on Monday the city’s motion of intent to file a cross claim against E&B Paving, pitting the two defendants against one another.
Both the city and E&B Paving are being sued for damages by Lucina Eaton, of Indianapolis, over injuries she sustained when her motorcycle struck a bump-out at the intersection of Apperson Way and Madison Street in June of 2018.
Her lawsuit criticizes the lack of signage on the side of the road and the lack of pavement markings indicating to drivers that the road narrows and claims the city should’ve known the intersection was an issue.
The complaint doesn’t specify the extent of Eaton’s injuries but does say they may be “permanent and lasting.” Eaton, according to the complaint, also incurred medical expenses and lost wages because of the accident and that she may continue to do so in the future.
Eaton initially sued just the city, but later amended her complaint to include E&B Paving in the lawsuit, alleging the company, too, was responsible for her crash and subsequent injuries.
Both the city and E&B Paving have denied being responsible for the crash and any subsequent injuries Eaton may have sustained.
But now the city is arguing that E&B Paving is responsible for paying any past and future costs related to the lawsuit.
In its cross claim filing, the city says its construction contract with E&B Paving stipulated that the paving company was required to “provide indemnity and a defense in favor of the City of Kokomo” in the event of any claim of injury while the road project was under construction.
According to the city, the intersection of Apperson Way and Madison Street was milled but was not paved and did not have lane markings at the time of Eaton’s accident.
E&B Paving has filed an objection to Judge Spahr’s order allowing the cross claim.
In a filing on Monday, the paving company argues the cross claim is “premature” because the city’s cross claim is dependent on them paying damages to Eaton either through an agreement or a judgement - neither of which has yet to happen.
The company is requesting that Spahr deny the city’s request to file a cross claim. As of Tuesday, the judge has yet to rule on E&B Paving’s objection.
