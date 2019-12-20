The city of Kokomo is contributing $250,000 to Indiana University Kokomo for its incoming Student Activities and Events Center, the college announced Friday.
The project, which broke ground in December 2018 and is expected to be completed in fall 2020, will cost roughly $8.4 million, according to IUK’s website. The school’s goal is to raise $3 million for the center, which is the first new building on its campus since 2002.
With the city’s quarter-million-dollar contribution, IUK is now at nearly 50 percent of the fundraising goal, according to school officials.
“The council members and I believe this is an important addition to the campus, and we want to make sure it’s completed,” said Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight in a media release announcing the contribution.
“The Student Activities and Events Center will be an asset not only for IU Kokomo, but for the city.”
IUK Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke, who is also serving on Mayor-elect Tyler Moore’s advisory committee, referenced Goodnight’s “transformational service,” saying his nearly 12 years as mayor have helped boost the school.
IUK announced in September that for the fifth year in a row it was experiencing record enrollment. The school said the fall semester — classes started Aug. 26 — began with 3,164 students on campus, which is an increase of 1.3 percent from fall 2018. Also up are total credit hours, at 38,633.
“His leadership in the city’s investment of our campus has allowed us to grow not only our athletic programs, but also our enrollment,” she said. “We can attract high-quality student athletes because of the first-class facilities he’s helped make possible.”
The multi-purpose Student Activities and Events Center, located on the green space behind the Pavilion off Rebecca Lane, is slated to be a 24,000-square-foot facility. Included will be a 10,918-square-foot, two-story gymnasium that will seat 1,000 people for sporting events.
It will be able to seat up to 350 people for special events and dinners.
“This much-needed and very welcome center will further strengthen the already vigorous spirit of community, scholarship and fellowship at IU Kokomo,” said IU President Michael McRobbie at the 2018 groundbreaking.
“As a venue for IU Kokomo athletics, the center will provide a sense of excitement and pride for the extended university community. And the programming related to health, wellness, physical education and recreation that will be offered in the center will also make important contributions to the improvement of health and wellness on the campus.”
The site will also include athletic offices, training and locker facilities, a lobby and reception area, classroom and meeting room and a ticket area with concessions.
The school’s website says it will be home to “events, concerts, lectures, and other learning experiences for students and the community alike.”
It has been described by school officials – who say it will increase student engagement, while also bringing athletic events and expanded academic offerings – as the campus’ future “living room.”
“If you look at what happened in the great recession in 2008, and you look at the population shifts taking place around the country, cities and regions that have a university are actually doing much better than those that don’t have one. Having IU Kokomo here is important for our city,” said Goodnight.
“You want people to come to your community, whether it be to visit or go to school. Our goal is that they fall in love with Kokomo, and want to make their home here.”
University leaders have often spoken about the goal of making IUK a destination campus that can provide a complete college experience, in lieu of its previous reputation as a place students — both teenagers and nontraditional students — would go in an effort to stay close to home.
Also putting IUK’s growth on display this fall was the opening of a three-story, 125-bed student housing complex at the southeast corner of South Lafountain and Boulevard streets. It is called University Park.
“I’ve talked to mayors in other cities who are jealous because they don’t have an IU regional campus in their cities. They recognize the importance of this asset,” said Goodnight.
Goodnight, who has less than two weeks left in his third-floor City Hall office, has been a proponent of IUK during his three-term tenure, the school noted, saying he “played an instrumental role in creating the partnership between Kokomo School Corporation and IU Kokomo to open Cougar Gym in the Memorial Gym complex.”
In the release, the school also cited its use of Kokomo Municipal Stadium and the availability made to its baseball and soccer teams, and the Foster Park tennis courts for its tennis team.
Goodnight and IUK have shared a strong public relationship in recent years, like in 2013, when he was one of the inaugural recipients of the IU Kokomo Chancellor’s Medallion. It is the highest honor the school’s chancellor can give someone.
The release said the award “recognized his partnership with the campus and his innovations that have improved the community.”
Goodnight was also given the Cougar Spirit Award in 2017 by the school’s athletics arm, and in 2019 he received an IU Bicentennial Medial, described as “one of the signature projects of IU’s 200th anniversary.”
“The medals, created from materials salvaged from the bells that formerly hung in the IU Bloomington Student Building, are awarded to organizations and individuals who, through their personal, professional, artistic, or philanthropic efforts, have broadened the reach of IU around the state, nation, and world,” noted the school.
