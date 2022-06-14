Kokomo is one of hundreds of communities across the country experiencing scorching heat this week.
Locally, the National Weather Service expected highs to be 98 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday, with a heat index as high as 109 on Tuesday and 102 on Wednesday. For reference, the hottest air temperature ever recorded in Kokomo in June was 107 degrees recorded June 1, 1934, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Because of the dangerous heat, the city of Kokomo, Kokomo Rescue Mission and CAM are opening up their facilities for the public to use as cooling centers.
The Kokomo Senior Citizens Center, located at 721 W. Superior St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday this week as a cooling center.
In addition, the Kokomo Rescue Mission at 321 W. Mulberry St. will have a cooling station between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at their building.
Lastly, Coordinated Assistance Ministries, Inc., also known as CAM, will have their new building, located at 625 N. Union St., open as a cool-down facility 24/7 through Friday.
