The city of Kokomo awarded 25 local nonprofits with grants funded by the the American Rescue Plan Act.
The grants will assist local nonprofits as they meet COVID-19 pandemic response needs and budgetary constraints. The specific amounts awarded to each nonprofit was not specified by the city in its Tuesday press release.
The 25 nonprofits receiving funding are:
- Bona Vista
- Boy Scouts
- Bridges Outreach
- Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM)
- Carver Community Center
- CASA
- Cross America
- Friends of Howard Haven
- Family Service Association (FSA)
- Gilead House
- Howard County Historical Society
- Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp.
- Kokomo Civic Theater
- Kokomo Symphonic Society
- Kokomo Urban Outreach
- Literacy Coalition of Kokomo-Howard County
- The Kokomo Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission
- Narrow Gate Horse Ranch
- Preserve Marriage Ministries
- Project Access
- Samaritan Caregivers
- St. Vincent de Paul- Kokomo Chapter
- Turning Point
- VECEC (Very Early Childhood Education Center)
- YMCA
Nonprofits could apply for grants with a maximum award of $10,000. A review committee oversaw the grant decisions, and the city will disburse the funds and handle contract agreements. The total amount funded was $245,509.
“We are fortunate to have been given this resource to share with our nonprofit community partners,” Mayor Tyler Moore said in a statement. “During a crisis like the pandemic, these agencies are always on the frontline providing much-needed services to those struggling in our community.”
The city announced in January that it had allocated $500,000 of its ARP funds for local nonprofits.
