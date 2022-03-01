Kokomo City Hall

The city of Kokomo awarded 25 local nonprofits with grants funded by the the American Rescue Plan Act.

The grants will assist local nonprofits as they meet COVID-19 pandemic response needs and budgetary constraints. The specific amounts awarded to each nonprofit was not specified by the city in its Tuesday press release. 

The 25 nonprofits receiving funding are:

  • Bona Vista
  • Boy Scouts
  • Bridges Outreach
  • Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM)
  • Carver Community Center
  • CASA
  • Cross America
  • Friends of Howard Haven
  • Family Service Association (FSA)
  • Gilead House
  • Howard County Historical Society
  • Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp.
  • Kokomo Civic Theater
  • Kokomo Symphonic Society
  • Kokomo Urban Outreach
  • Literacy Coalition of Kokomo-Howard County
  • The Kokomo Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission
  • Narrow Gate Horse Ranch
  • Preserve Marriage Ministries
  • Project Access
  • Samaritan Caregivers
  • St. Vincent de Paul- Kokomo Chapter
  • Turning Point
  • VECEC (Very Early Childhood Education Center)
  • YMCA

Nonprofits could apply for grants with a maximum award of $10,000. A review committee oversaw the grant decisions, and the city will disburse the funds and handle contract agreements. The total amount funded was $245,509. 

“We are fortunate to have been given this resource to share with our nonprofit community partners,” Mayor Tyler Moore said in a statement. “During a crisis like the pandemic, these agencies are always on the frontline providing much-needed services to those struggling in our community.”

The city announced in January that it had allocated $500,000 of its ARP funds for local nonprofits. 

