City officials are working to preserve a structure northwest of downtown that it received as a donation late last year.
The vacant building, at the corner of North Courtland and West Madison streets, is a bulky two-story structure with a porch on its north side and disappearing gray paint revealing its original red brick.
The Kokomo Board of Public Works Wednesday approved a $9,360 quote from Frankfort-based Pioneer Restoration to repair brick masonry and tuckpointing on its exterior walls.
Kokomo Deputy Mayor David Tharp said the city has no “firm plans at this time beyond preserving the house.”
Tharp said the city is still reviewing whether the property has any historical significance, along with its previous occupants.
Built in 1875, it comprises around 2,000 square feet. It was previously registered as blighted property by the city in 2015.
Property records show the property was donated to the city in December 2018 by Link Star Capital LLC. Further information about the company could not be obtained through the Indiana secretary of state’s online database.
The property right now sits next to a section of ripped up trail tracks and construction materials that will be part of the city’s expansion of its Cloverleaf Trail.
