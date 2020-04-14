The city of Kokomo has seen more than expected demand for its recently launched forgivable loan program.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said the city has received 250 applications as of Tuesday morning.
The $1 million Kokomo StrongER (Emergency Relief) Forgivable Loan Program announced last week gives a maximum amount of $5,000 per business over a five month period to local businesses with 20 or fewer employees. The most a business could receive a month is $1,000.
If every business who applied received the max amount, the city would be able to assist 200 local businesses.
It’s now likely some businesses that apply will have to be denied as the city now begins the review process.
“We originally anticipated that we were going to find ways to make sure everybody qualified, so now unfortunately with the amount that has come in and the cap we’ve got on it at this time, we’re going to have to be a little selective about how long they’ve been open, if they’re a sole-proprietary,” he said during an interview on Z92.5.
It’s possible some businesses’ applications will be denied because they don’t meet the guidelines and not because of a lack of funds.
Moore said businesses can still apply, but there’s no guarantee of receiving a loan from the city. Loans are given out on a first come, first served basis and will not have to be paid back long as the business does not close or relocate out of the city limits within one year of signing the loan agreement.
For information on the program, visit the city’s website at cityofkokomo.org.
The money for the Kokomo StrongER (Emergency Relief) Forgivable Loan Program is coming out of the city’s economic development income tax (EDIT) fund, which is funded by the local income tax.
