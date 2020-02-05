PERU – Peru’s ordinance regulating business signs has been amended after zoning officials discovered dozens of signs around the city had been in violation of the code for years.
City code had previously stated that no free-standing business sign “shall have more than two faces per sign and no other sign may be attached” to it.
But when Haley Hewitt, the city’s newly appointed zoning administrator, came across the ordinance, she quickly found dozens of businesses around the city violating the regulation.
Hewitt said she found the ordinance after the franchisees of Taco John’s, which is set to open in June at 850 N. Broadway, submitted plans for its sign, which will have the businesses logo and a marquee sign below it.
That meant the fast-food restaurant would have two signs attached to its free-standing sign and be in violation of city code.
Hewitt discovered nearly every restaurant in the city, as well as gas stations and stores, had similar signs that were in violation of the regulation. Not only that, the signs had been approved by the city.
She said just last year, the city had approved a sign for Domino’s Pizza that had the logo and marquee attached to it that violated the ordinance.
“There are a lot of signs in Peru that have been approved like that,” Hewitt said.
City Attorney Justin Kern on Monday told the Peru City Council that businesses had not been getting variances that would legally allow them to have two signs. The ordinance, which allows for a $25 fine for first-time offenders, simply wasn’t being enforced.
That led Hewitt to take the ordinance before the Peru Plan Commission last month to request an amendment that would allow businesses to have two signs attached.
The commission unanimously approved the amendment, which was then also approved Monday by the Peru City Council.
Officials said they didn’t know when the original sign ordinance had been approved or if fines had ever been issued to businesses which violated it.
