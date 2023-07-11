TIPTON — The city of Tipton has started renovations to the city’s youth baseball diamonds.
Demolition for the project recently began and improvements will be made over the course of the summer, with the expectation they will be completed in time for the 2024 season.
The project encompasses a range of upgrades, including three fields. Each diamond will be freshly surfaced with new grass and adaptable for various levels of play, including an infield able to be used for softball as well. The improvements will provide young athletes with an exceptional environment to showcase their skills and foster their passion for the game.
In addition to the field enhancements, the the city is installing a revamped press box, concession stand and restrooms that will provide an elevated experience for players, parents, volunteers and spectators.
Additionally, this modernized press box and concession stand will allow a line of sight to all three fields simultaneously.
These renovations are the first in several decades.
“We are excited to see the transformations unfold and invite the community to join us in looking forward to these improvements,” Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.