TIPTON — The city of Tipton is looking to annex some county-owned and privately-owned properties that will, in part, expand the city to the west and hopefully spur new housing development.
Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal asked the county commissioners Monday to sign off annexations of 40 acres of the north end of the back nine hotels at the Tipton Municipal Golf Course that the city is currently leasing from the county and the additional 60 acres of property the city and county recently purchased for $720,000 and co-own to expand the city’s business park.
The requests are part of a larger annexation effort by the mayor, which includes four residential properties and two private properties that are currently farmland located just west of the city off Indiana 28.
Dolezal said the owners of the six private properties have agreed to be voluntarily annexed into the city, which will make the process much cheaper and quicker than forced annexation.
The addresses for the four residential properties are: 2398 W. Indiana 28, 2420 W. Indiana 28, 2436 W. 200 South and 2454 W. Indiana 28. All four are located just west of the new county jail.
The two farmland properties are both located just west of the city golf course.
While no development is set in stone, Dolezal said the city has been talking to two housing developers who have expressed interest in buying the farmland and building new homes on it.
“If you have anyone looking for homes, you know how tight the supply is right now,” Dolezal said. “We’ve talked about it for a number of years trying to grow homes in the community, and I think now is the opportunity.”
Eventually, Dolezal said, he would like to see the city expand utilities down Indiana 28 west of the city, an idea that the commissioners agreed would likely be beneficial to the city and county.
“Annexation like this furthers the extension and helps us along that path,” he said.
While the commissioners seemed open to the idea of allowing annexation of the properties they own, they tabled a formal decision after Commissioner Nancy Cline said she needed time to think about it.
“I see the advantages, but this is the first time I’ve looked at it, and so I guess I am not ready to sign until I have more time to think about it,” she said. “I’m not opposed to it at all, but I would just like a little more time to let it soak in and think of the pros and cons.”
