TIPTON – The city of Tipton is considering offering lateral transfer officers a signing bonus and no longer requiring officers to live in the county to remain employed as ways to remain competitive with other area departments.
Tipton Police Chief Jeff Stout told the city council Monday the department has seen a drop in applications in recent years. The department, like other small departments, is struggling to attract and maintain qualified officers due to higher pay at other area departments and statewide loosening of living restrictions.
According to Stout, the city has lost one officer and the Sheriff’s Department has lost four officers this year to better paying departments.
To hopefully fix the issue, Stout said he would like to offer lateral transfer officers – those who come to work for Tipton from another police department – a $5,000 signing bonus. The officer must work for the city of Tipton for three years. If they leave for another police department before the three years is up, they must pay back the $5,000.
“We’re this little hub with all these big counties around us, and they keep going up and up and up, and we’re staying right here,” Stout said about salaries. “We’ve got to do something to entice these people to come in and work for us.”
Additionally, Stout would like the council to amend its policy so that city officers could live in any of the adjoining counties, with the exception of Grant County. Currently, city officers must live in Tipton County to remain employed. State statute allows officers to live within a 50-mile radius of the jurisdiction they serve.
“I think it’s time we update the living restrictions policy,” Stout said.
Tipton is just one of a handful of cities trying to bolster the incentives they offer prospective officers.
Earlier this year, both the city of Kokomo and city of Peru approved pay increases for their officers. Kokomo is looking to bolster their officer numbers, while Peru is attempting to stop the hemorrhaging of officers.
Peru, as of early October, was down seven officers from its full capacity of 28, with one on military deployment. A handful of those that left chose to leave for better pay at the Kokomo Police Department.
Tipton City Council members took no action Monday regarding Stout’s requests, but did schedule a special meeting for 11:30 a.m. Friday to further discuss the issues presented.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.