Newly built gas stations and self-storage facilities will have to follow stricter rules going forward.
The Kokomo City Council voted 7-2 Monday to approve placing stricter standards on future gas stations and self-storage facilities on second and final reading despite some pushback from the Indiana Food and Fuel Association. Councilman Tony Stewart, R-at large, and Dave Capshaw, R-district 1, were the “no” votes.”
The various changes include which zoning districts new gas stations and new self-storage facilities can be built in, whether they need a special exception permit or not, how close a new gas station can be built relative to another gas station and adjacent property zoned residential and several design standards for both businesses that city officials say will lead to better looking buildings.
Existing gas stations and self-storage facilities do not have to follow the new, stricter standards and are grandfathered in, TJ Rethlake, city attorney, said. However, if an existing gas station or self-storage facility undergoes a major renovation, it will have to abide by the new building standards.
One notable revision is new gas stations will not be able to be located within 5,500 feet (slightly more than one mile) of an existing gas station.
It’s that provision that drew the criticism from Scot Imus, executive director of the Indiana Food and Fuel Association.
Imus argued there may be “unintended consequences” by limiting where new gas stations can be built within the city.
“Our members who own stations here would probably celebrate this,” Imus said. “It means there’s no competition that they’re going to be facing.”
That possible lack of competition, Imus said, would give no incentive to a gas station owner who owns a poorly operated and/or looking for a gas station to improve and could also mean higher gas prices for Kokomo drivers.
“If you pass this, and I’m an owner, I don’t need to put one dime into that station to renovate the front of it or to put modern food in because I’m assured there’s going to be no one moving across the street from me,” Imus said. “Our members set the price of gasoline not based on the invoices they get from the wholesaler. They base it upon where their competition is.”
TJ Rethlake, city attorney, defended the provision as not an “outright ban” of gas stations but rather the city opting to prioritize the “highest and best use of properties” after the city has seen what he called an “influx” of gas stations and self-storage facilities in recent years.
According to the Kokomo-Howard Plan Commission, the Kokomo Plan Commission has approved the development plans for three gas stations — in the last three years.
“We’ve found there’s been an influx of gas stations on each corner, and therefore we’re not utilizing the highest and best of each property,” Rethlake said.
Imus’ comments come at the end of the ordinance process as the revisions were first made public when the Kokomo Plan Commission gave them a favorable recommendation in mid-March.
Imus’ comments were enough to make Capshaw suggest that the City Council table the vote on the revisions so the board members can further stew over the comments and the revisions.
But the fact the City Council’s moratorium on new self-storage facilities and gas stations ends May 1 at the latest and the fact the City Council could consider further revisions if the new rules prove to have unintended consequences, was enough for the majority of the City Council to move forward in passing the changes.
“If we would see a problem with this as we go forward, we can always come back and modify it,” Councilman Matt Grecu, R-at large, said. “I don’t know that it’s anything we need to postpone passage tonight.”
