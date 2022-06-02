An unfinished parking lot near Kokomo Municipal Stadium will likely be finished this year.
The Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety on Wednesday approved a “Notice to Contractors” regarding the “Municipal Stadium Parking Lot Project.” The project is set to go to bid July 6.
Jon Pyke, head of the city’s engineering department, said the project includes paving what is now a gravel lot near the stadium’s South Union Street entrance, adding lighting and redoing the curb and sidewalks.
The gravel lot is currently being used as parking, but now it will look and feel more like a traditional parking lot.
“We’re going to make it look nice,” Pyke said. “It’s finishing an unfinished project.”
The upgrade of the gravel parking lot is one of two recent, small updates the city has done for the stadium within the last year.
Earlier this year, the Board of Works approved a bid for $146,279 for a new paint job for some of the stadium, including under the awning near the stadium entrance and the roofs of the upstairs party decks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.