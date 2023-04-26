The city of Kokomo is preparing to give Stellantis a tax abatement for the $155 million investment the automotive manufacturer announced in February.
The Kokomo City Council unanimously approved Monday a declaratory resolution declaring the Kokomo Casting Plant, Kokomo Transmission Plant and Indiana Transmission Plant as economic revitalization areas and that it intends to consider a business personal property tax abatement for the new investment.
The City Council will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. May 8 and will also likely take final action in regard to the proposed tax abatement.
The proposed tax abatement is a 10-year, step down tax abatement, meaning 100% of the new assessed value on the business personal property will be abated in year one, according to councilwoman Kara Kitts-McKibben. Each year after that will see a 10% decrease in the abated amount until the abatement is 0% after year 10.
Stellantis announced in February it would invest $155 million across the Kokomo Casting Plant, Kokomo Transmission Plant and Indiana Transmission Plant to partly retool the plants to begin production of electric drive modules (EDMs) for future Stellantis-made battery electric vehicles (BEVs).
The EDMs will be used in Stellantis’ battery electric vehicles designed on the STLA Large and STLA Frame platforms, the company said, and are expected to give Stellantis’ BEVs a driving range of up to 500 miles.
Specifically, the gearbox cover will be cast at Kokomo Casting and machined at Kokomo Transmission. Gear machining and final assembly will be at the Indiana Transmission Plant. Production is expected to start in the third quarter of 2024.
According to the Statement of Benefits (SB-1) form filed by Stellantis, the investment will retain 262 jobs with cumulative salaries of those 262 employees totaling $17.4 million.
The number of retained jobs is slightly lower than what the company announced in February when it said “more than” 265 jobs would be retained across all three plants.
