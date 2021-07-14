The Board of Public Works approved the purchase of a new fire engine Wednesday at a cost of $693,831.
The new truck, a 2021 Rosenbauer with a 2,000 gallon pumper, is expected to take a year to be manufactured and will eventually replace Engine No. 2, a 2004 international tanker pumper.
The city will be utilizing a recently signed contract with Center Township to pay for the new fire engine. Last year, the city and the township entered into an agreement that would include the Kokomo Fire Department servicing the township’s unincorporated areas in exchange for a new rescue truck and $80,000 a year, roughly the cost of one firefighter.
City Controller Wes Reed told the Tribune on Wednesday the city will be using the $80,000 each to make payments toward the new fire engine. The additional rescue truck is expected to be bought by Center Township and up and running this year.
