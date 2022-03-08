The Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of permanently removing the outfield fences from the city’s youth ballfields as part of a new maintenance plan for the fields.
So far, the outdoor fences at Northside and Eastside ballparks have been taken down, and the outfield fence at the Southside minor league fields is in the process of being taken down, Torrey Roe, Parks superintendent, said Tuesday at the Kokomo Park Board meeting.
Previously, the youth leagues were responsible for maintaining the fields, but now with the leagues combined into one organization and playing their games at Championship Park, that responsibility has fallen on the city.
Roe said removing the outfield fences will make it easier for crews to maintain the fields.
“We can just zip in and mow right along with the parks,” he said. “Our recreation staff will go in weekly and drag (the sand) and just take care of the fields.”
To help with the extra mowing and maintenance, the city has converted a former Parks custodian position that was underutilized to a second recreation labor position.
While the outfield fences are being removed, Roe said the ball diamonds will not be torn down, except for one of the two ballfields at Northside.
“We realize it is sentimental for a lot of people, and we’re still doing our best to keep the fields and facilities there,” Roe said. “They’re not going to disappear. We’re not going to tear them down.”
In 2021, the city’s Eastside, Southside, Northside and UCT youth baseball leagues consolidated into one league as the newly formed Kokomo United Baseball and Softball Organization (KUBS) and now play their games at Championship Park.
While the former youth league fields are no longer hosting local youth games, the local teams still use the old fields for practices.
