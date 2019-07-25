Mainstreet Skakepark has closed its indoor skating area after more than 20 years in operation and is set to transition into a shop selling skating supplies and merchandise.
Co-owner Asher Bennington said he and another partner bought the business, formerly known as DK’s Skate Park, four years ago, but the operation had stopped being profitable – especially in the summer, when not many people wanted to skate inside.
“It was basically a labor of love,” he said. “There was no money being made. We couldn’t afford to keep it open.”
The business opened in 1996 at 1016 S. Main St. It was the city’s only indoor skate park and included two floors of half-pipes, ramps and rails.
Bennington said they had signed a four-year lease from the building owner to operate the park. That lease will soon expire and they will not renew it.
Instead, the business is now set to move to a smaller space inside the same building and become a shop-only operation, along with a single mini ramp and a performance area for bands. The former skate park area will be empty until the landlord can find another occupant.
Bennington said although they are closing the indoor park, the skating scene in Kokomo is set to expand thanks to a new 12,455-square-foot skate facility set to open later this year at Foster Park.
The city received a $427,000 bid earlier this month by Bloomington-based Hunger Skateparks to build the project.
Kokomo is currently home to two other skate parks – one near Jackson Morrow Park and another at Studebaker Park.
Bennington said they believe the new downtown facility in Foster Park will be a boon for the area’s skate scene, as well as their new skate shop.
“It’s pretty perfect, really,” he said. “You leave the new skate park and you can go right down the trail to our place.”
Bennington said they hope to have the new shop up and running by early-to-mid fall. He said it will sell skating supplies and other merchandise and be the only shop of its kind in the area.
In the meantime, Bennington and the other owners are removing the ramps, half-pipes and other items from the indoor skate park and using some of the wood to help remodel the shop space, which will be located upstairs near where the park was located.
Mainstreet Skakepark is now set to hold a final farewell party for the skate park on Saturday. Bands will begin playing at 7 p.m., with food catered by Rice and Beans. Skating will be held in the street.
Bennington said the party will be a sentimental event for many skaters, who first learned how to grind and carve on the ramps and rails at the indoor park.
“Relationships got formed,” he said. “A lot of people grew up here. I grew up here. It’s had a big impact on people in a good way. Hopefully a lot of people will show up on Saturday, because a lot of people liked the place.”
