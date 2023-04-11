The Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department is putting together its new five-year master plan, and it wants feedback from the public to help the department plan the future of the city’s parks.
With the help of Indianapolis-based HWC Engineering, the Parks Department is currently in the process of drafting its 2024-2028 master plan. When finished, the master plan will serve as a framework for how the department wants to improve city parks moving forward.
Currently, the city is seeking input from the public on what the future of the city’s parks should be in the form of an online survey. The survey can be found at tinyurl.com/wm78xust.
The 22-question survey asks respondents how they use the parks, what improvements to the parks they want to see, what type of programming they to see and more. The survey does not ask for one’s name.
In addition, the city has created a teen-specific survey. Torrey Roe, parks superintendent, said the new teen survey is part of a concerted effort to receive more feedback from local teens on what they want to see done at the city’s parks.
“I’m really interested in getting teen feedback,” Roe said. “I’ve been very open and honest that I think that’s where we’re deficient at. … I’d love to get a lot of these teen surveys back so we can kind of see what our youth are after. What is it that you’d like to see us do here at the park system?”
The 12-question, teen-specific survey can be found at tinyurl.com/5n7wk44z.
The deadline to complete the surveys is June 9.
