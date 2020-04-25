Due to the overwhelming demand for Kokomo’s relief program for local small businesses, the city is taking a wait-and-see approach on whether it can earmark more money for the program.
When asked during a two-hour Thursday “Meet the Mayor” event on Facebook Live if the city would increase funding for the relief program, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said he, the city council and the controller’s office are monitoring the city’s cash flow and expected upcoming tax revenues before making a decision.
It’s not yet known how impacted city governments will be due to the novel coronavirus, but it is very likely to make some kind of financial dent.
“We’re going to see how much wiggle room we have,” Moore said. “Obviously, with the uncertainty of the spring property taxes and those disbursements coming this summer, we want to make sure we’re still able to cover the necessary projects and plans we have.”
The city launched the $1 million program earlier this month, pledging up to $5,000 per business located in the city limits with 20 or fewer employees who could prove they were financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. That amount was able to help 200 businesses.
But demand soon outweighed supply, with the city receiving more than 300 applications and having to deny applications.
OPENING DELAYED
The opening of Kokomo Beach has been pushed back a week.
The city’s water park is now scheduled to open May 30, though Moore said Thursday the rescheduled date is still contingent on how things are going in regards to COVID-19 and what restrictions are in place at that time.
Open lifeguard tryouts, originally scheduled to happen today and May 9, have been pushed back to noon May 23-24.
Moore said he and the city remain hopeful that the water park will open at some point this summer.
“We see the opening of Kokomo Beach, even if for a month and half or two, as something the community would want, should be given and allowed to enjoy ... as a way to celebrate what we’ve had to sacrifice,” Moore said.
