Local electric vehicle drivers will soon have more charging locations to use within the city limits.
The city of Kokomo is in the process of installing five dual EV chargers at various public places, including Northwest Park, Highland Park, in the public parking lot by the The Foxes Trail restaurant and downtown dog park, Championship Park and Jackson Morrow Park.
The Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety recently approved spending $48,700 of the city’s American Rescue Plan money on installing the EV chargers at those locations. Erik’s Chevrolet is donating the charging stations, and the city’s cost is covering their installation.
Torrey Roe, Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department superintendent, said Tuesday at the Kokomo Board of Park Commissioners meeting that 10 total EV chargers in total are being installed — two at each location — and they will be located in the parking lots of the parks. Exact details, such as the brand of the chargers and charge speed, were not available.
The EV chargers will be free to use, at least initially. Roe said the city is working on running internet to the chargers so card readers can be installed and the city can begin charging, monetarily speaking, users in “due time.”
The new EV chargers will join the city’s other EV chargers, located in the city’s two downtown parking garages. The only other EV chargers available to the public are the eight Tesla Superchargers stationed in the parking lot of Meijer, 2301 E. Markland Ave., and the SemaConnect charger located at Inventrek Technology Park, 700 E. Firmin St.
“We’d like to publicly thank Erik’s for the purchase of all that equipment so we can offer that amenity to people as they come to visit or our residents who need a little charge,” Roe said
