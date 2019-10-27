City officials announced Friday that new "musical" playground equipment is slated to be installed at Northside Park.
The equipment will follow a donation of $7,500 already made by NIPSCO to the city's Parks and Recreation Department. The city will match the donation to help install the playground equipment.
The equipment, meanwhile, will be placed on the park's east side, near the Industrial Heritage Trail.
City officials said it will be installed "soon."
"This is a great addition to Northside Park," Kokomo Parks Board Vice President Cathy Cox-Stover said in a media release.
"It creates a nice amenity for trail users as well as park visitors. And the musical aspect of the equipment is really unique."
Karen McLean, public affairs manager for NIPSCO, added: "Positive changes have been made in Kokomo by Mayor Greg Goodnight and the parks department. NIPSCO wants to support our communities and this is a great project."
