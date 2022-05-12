A playground will be built later this year at Championship Park.
Torrey Roe, Kokomo Parks and Recreation superintendent, announced at Tuesday’s Park Board meeting that a playground area will be installed in the space between the high school/college ballfields and junior/softball fields.
According to a rendering, the playground includes three main structures: a main structure with slides, bridges, a net climb and more; a smaller structure with two slides; and a circular climbing structure that Roe says will be painted to resemble a baseball.
Additionally, there will be two slides placed on the far left side of the playground at the top of the small hill.
The border of the playground area will be in the shape of a home plate. A net will also be installed around the playground area to protect children from foul balls. The surface will be a poured in place rubber surface.
“It’s a pretty neat design,” Roe said. “We just got the renderings back so we’ll refine it a little bit, make a few tweaks and then start going out to bid.”
Roe said he expects installation to occur this fall after all the major weekend tournaments are over.
The city has budgeted $350,000 in American Rescue Plan money for the playground.
