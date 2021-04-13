The process to formally change the name of Darrough Chapel Park has begun.
The Kokomo Parks and Recreation board Tuesday unanimously approved to rename the park on the northwest part of the town as Veterans Memorial Park. The measure will have to receive final approval from the Board of Works.
Not much is left of the old Darrough Chapel Park since the onset of construction for Championship Park, which is not yet 100% complete. Just the Howard County Veterans Memorial and a large tree remain. Those two objects will be the extent of Veterans Memorial Park.
Because of that, Torrey Roe, parks superintendent, thought it made sense to rename the park after the memorial.
“It’s a wonderful way to honor our veterans,” Roe said. “The road out there that leads off of Goyer is called Veterans Memorial Way, so we’re really taking this thing seriously of wanting to honor our veterans and everything they’ve done for us.”
Roe said Jerry Paul, president of Howard County Veterans Memorial, is planning on placing a piece of granite with the new park name near the entryway.
