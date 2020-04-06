A stretch of road that hasn’t been resurfaced in more than a decade will finally see new life.
The city of Kokomo will repave the road and install new sidewalks on Park Avenue, from McCann Street in front of Kokomo Beach to South Washington Street.
The project will be paid mostly through the Community Development Block Grant the city was awarded this year. The Park Avenue project is earmarked for $350,000 out of the $827,673 total. Carey Stranahan, the city’s engineer, said his department has some money in their budget to add to the project.
That stretch of road on Park Avenue is badly in need of resurfacing. The road is littered with cracks that often become new potholes when water seeps, freezes and then expands. The sidewalks aren’t in much better shape either.
According to Stranahan, the road hasn’t been resurfaced since 2007.
“It’s been in bad shape for a long time,” he said.
The city is hoping to get the Park Avenue project done by the end of the year.
Also part of CDBG-funded infrastructure projects includes replacing sidewalks on Mulberry Street, between Apperson Way and Purdum Street. The city was awarded $100,000 for that particular project.
CDBG funds are federally funded grants administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and largely fund infrastructure and housing projects that benefit low- to middle-income earners.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said he talked with department heads from both the Traffic and Development departments to discuss what areas the city should focus on for its CDBG projects.
“Once all factors were considered, we identified the projects I felt was the best use of the funding we have available,” Moore said in a text.
Other projects to be funded by the grants include the “Exterior Home Improvement Project.” Homeowners within designated areas chosen by the city will be able to request money to help with exterior home improvement projects.
This year, the city has chosen two areas – between Apperson Way and North Calumet Street with Sycamore and Jefferson streets as north and south borders and between South Webster Street and Home Avenue with Markland Avenue and Defenbaugh Street as north and south borders.
The city’s blight removal program will also receive $60,000 from CDBG funds.
The remaining $100,000 will be split between the Family Service Association ($30,000), the Very Early Childhood Education Center ($25,000) and Bona Vista ($45,000).
