Every third Saturday of the month, descendants of the Civil War’s Union soldiers meet at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch.
With all the pomp and circumstance of a standard club’s business meeting, they open with the pledge and end with a prayer.
But the passion of the Orlando A. Somers No. 1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (Somers Camp), Department of Indiana reflects anything but simply going through the motions.
The nonprofit organization aims to unite individuals whose ancestors served in the Union Army of the Civil War. The club’s namesake, Orlando A. Somers, was a Kokomo resident who served as commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic from 1917-18.
The organization serves Howard, Tipton, Clinton, Grant, Madison, Wabash, Cass, Carroll, Tippecanoe and Miami counties, and there are approximately 35 members, Commander Travis LeMaster said.
The members go on field trips to visit members and collectors throughout the state and learn more about the Civil War. But their work isn’t solely founded in their interest to learn. They also take part in projects to assist in preservation of artifacts, documents, research and records pertaining to patriotic education and history, LeMaster said.
“We work to honor soldiers,” he said. “We’re all very interested in patriotism. Some of us re-enact, but not all of us.”
One such project is the Kokomo cannon restoration in Highland Park. The captured Confederate Army cannon was abandoned and lay in shambles, he said. The project, spearheaded by Alan Teller and Tom Crawford, raised money for a gun carriage for the cannon, as well as to have it cleaned and restored. The camp is also involved in cleaning and maintaining graves of Civil War soldiers, and documenting those laid to rest.
The group welcomes visitors, provisional members and anyone with an interest in the Union Army of the Civil War or American history. One such visitor, Brice Ward, who lives just north of Delphi, attended a recent meeting prepared to share the history of his family member.
Ward told the story of Peter Unger, his paternal great-great-grandfather. Unger, who was born in Clinton County, joined the Union Army, and was in Company G, 150th Infantry.
“He was only in the war for two months,” Ward said. Unger died April 20, 1865, just 11 days after the war ended.
At the meeting, Ward was equipped with Unger’s uniform pins and hundreds of pages of documentation. He had approximately 20 letters from his ancestor, including his final letter.
“You can almost tell he was getting ready to pass,” Ward said. “You can’t hardly read his writing.”
The group paused their meeting to hear Ward’s family history with rapt attention. Unger, along with his brothers, were in the Union Army, but still kept their family and home in mind.
“They sent their money back to mom and dad so they would have money to keep their farm going,” he said. “One of the letters says, ‘Mom, Peter died. We don’t have money to send him back (to be buried), because we sent the money back to you.’”
Unger was buried in Antietam Cemetery in Sharpsburg, Maryland.
“My cousin in Florida finally found his gravestone, and saw they misspelled his name (on the headstone),” he said. “They’re supposedly going to have a new stone put up, after 170 years or whatever it is.”
There was more documentation about Unger from when his widow tried to get his Civil War pension. His late wife remarried in 1872, Ward said, and her second husband left her shortly after they married. Her time spent working to get Unger’s pension left his family with a remarkable connection to their ancestors.
Once the meeting adjourned, Teller gave a slideshow presentation on the Glider program in World War II. LeMaster said that after every meeting, a member gives a presentation on a war-related topic. Teller’s presentation was in-depth, complete with photos taken by his uncle, Lt. Robert R. Teller, a U.S. Army Air Force Glider Pilot, he said.
During Teller’s presentation, he showed photos inside and out of the glider planes used in war, as well as photos of his uncle. He even showed photos of plane crashes.
“My uncle took so many pictures of plane crashes,” he said. “The only way I can justify it in my mind was that these were crashes of his friends.”
But Teller said he couldn’t know for sure, because his uncle refused to talk about the war. When the children would look at his war memorabilia, he’d tell them the items were “pieces of junk,” and to go off and play with it.
Teller relayed a story, told by his grandfather, of his uncle’s experience in a Dutch basement with a dirt floor for six weeks.
“All they had to eat and drink for six weeks was wine and black bread,” he said. “My grandpa said (my uncle) always said he’d like a lot more wine and a lot less bread.
“He also said (my uncle) never ate anything but white bread the rest of his life,” he said.
