A suppository-making kit, bonesaw, fake leg and some empty bottles of chloroform and ether were laid out on a table in the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s basement on Wednesday.
Standing behind the table of authentic Civil War-era medical supplies, Darrell Cockrell was dressed as a Union soldier.
He had planned to deliver a presentation of Civil War surgical and medical practices to last two hours. The actual presentation spilled over by roughly 30 minutes. Odds are, he could have continued for another two hours.
The former detective said he enjoyed the opportunity to speak about his passion. He had been preparing the presentation for months and learned more about the war’s surgical and medical practices in the process.
Usually, Cockrell said, there were three doctors in each regiment of roughly 1,000 people. Most of the time, he added, the Union army wasn’t able to choose their doctors.
Throughout the presentation, Cockrell dispelled a handful of misconceptions.
For example, he cited the misconception that Civil War doctors weren’t educated before going into the field. The surgeons were educated, he said. They just didn’t have any practical experience going into surgery.
Another misconception is that people who were undergoing surgery would bite a bullet to help manage their pain. That misconception is where we get the phrase “bite the bullet.” In actuality, Cockrell said, they were more likely to bite on a leather strap.
Most soldiers didn’t receive amputations against their will, either, Cockrell said. Depictions of amputees being held down on operating tables have more to do with the side effects of anesthetics.
Accuracy is what Cockrell strives for. Having gone to Civil War reenactments since before he began his career in law enforcement, he’s seen a handful of mistakes.
Fake legs sitting near an amputation site might attract a crowd, but it isn’t historically accurate. The presenter pointed out the operating tables had to be kept clean and loose limbs don’t smell particularly nice.
In fact, amputated limbs would be taken away from the operating space as soon as possible and wreathes of aromatics (such as peppermint) would be placed in medical tents.
Beth Owens, who retired from nursing anesthesia roughly 10 years ago, was in the crowd of visitors. For the most part, she said she was surprised by how many surgical practices are still used today. The equipment has been upgraded some, though.
“The anesthesia and the surgery, I was really surprised that I already knew so many of those things,” Owens said. “The little scales that they used to measure medicines, I mean, they did that when I first started nursing.”
She was also surprised by Cockrell’s presentation on Smallpox vaccinations. Scabs would be removed by people who survived the disease, then placed in a cut on a soldier’s body.
Cockrell explained he got into Civil War reenactments before he joined the Kokomo Police Department. After starting his career, he was able to put away more money for the expensive hobby. He strayed away from Civil War-era reenactments for a while, trying out earlier time periods.
When he returned to Civil War-era reenactments, he was drawn to the medical practices of the time.
“You learn something new every time,” Cockrell said. “There’s so many different aspects of it. That if I go out to do an event, I can think of something totally different to do every day.”
