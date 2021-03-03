TIPTON — The Tipton County Courthouse’s third-floor court records room is in dire need of renovation or else the county stands to lose more historical records, the clerk told county commissioners Monday.
In a presentation, Clerk Christy Crawford detailed in both words and photos, the state of the third-floor records room, which holds court records of Tipton County Circuit Court, including court cases, recorded marriages and divorces and more.
The photos showed that the original walls and ceiling of the more than 100-year-old courthouse is crumbling onto the floor through holes in the drop ceiling due to years of neglect, leaving, in some spots, a layer of debris on the room’s cabinets and record books.
Buckets and a plastic swimming pool have been placed in some parts of the room to catch the debris, Crawford said, who added that visitors are breathing in the debris and she’s not entirely sure what exactly it is people are breathing in.
“I believe I’m the only elected official in Tipton County to have a swimming pool in their office,” she said.
The debris has already caused one of the clerk’s employees to have to visit an eye doctor because she got dust in her eyes. On top of health concerns for employees, the dust and overall neglect of the room is leading to the loss of some records.
Crawford showed photos where pages of court records are now stuck together due to damage caused by moisture damage, making it impossible to view all the documents without ruining them permanently in the process.
“If I have someone who comes in and they want to see a record and we open that up, we are completely tearing that,” she said. “We have a lot of records that are not environmentally kept properly.”
The room’s floors are also in bad shape. The hardwood flooring is original from when the building was completed in 1894 and has not been properly maintained, Crawford said.
“There is an office (treasurer’s) below us, which concerns me,” she said. “The floor is holding a lot of weight for a room that is already starting to crumble.”
Crawford asked the commissioners to consider renovating the room because her and Tipton County Circuit Judge Thomas Lett are planning on converting it to a second courtroom in the future to better handle additional cases after taking on Tipton and Sharpsville city courts, which have dissolved. An exact time frame for when that conversion will happen is not yet known.
She also asked the commissioners to facilitate in setting a system where records are scanned and transferred to microfilm for both better storage and easier viewing.
“When I took over two years ago, the room was in shambles, and it continues to be in shambles,” Crawford said. “I’m reaching out for help. ... We’ve got to do something because the books are being destroyed.”
While nothing was formally decided on Monday, the commissioners agreed the problems needed to be fixed and a plan needs to be put in place to find a price tag and get the ball rolling on fixes.
Commissioner Nancy Cline said she toured the room before Monday’s meeting. She described her feeling after seeing the state of the room as "appalled."
“It needs to be addressed immediately,” Cline said.
Commissioner Tracey Powell said he’s reaching out to companies to receive cost estimates on repairing the walls and ceilings to stop debris from falling down.
