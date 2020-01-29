A professor at Indiana University-Kokomo explored an unusual topic for scholastic research: knitting and the community surrounding fiber arts.
Erin Doss, assistant professor of Communication Arts at IUK, began her research on hand-dyed yarn in late 2018. She authored “Indie Dyers, Instagram and the Visual Persona,” which was published in The Electronic Journal on Communication (EJC) in 2019.
This topic was particularly interesting to Doss, a knitter of more than 10 years. When Doss sat down to talk about her research project Wednesday, she was draped in a large, patchwork shawl that she had completed as her Christmas knitting project.
“It wasn’t as hard as it looks,” she said.
The research project began when Doss saw that EJC was looking for projects related to Instagram. The professor said at the time she had been watching a lot of videos on knitting, and had begun following independent, or “indie,” yarn dyers on social media platforms.
The knitting, or fiber arts, community is a niche but involved group. Fiber arts can include knitting, crocheting, spinning, weaving and felting, as well as creating patterns. Online presence can range from traditional social media sites like YouTube and Instagram to a fiber arts-specific site, such as Ravelry, dedicated to fiber arts hobbyists.
For the purposes of her research, Doss zeroed in on how the indie dyers run their Instagram pages. Indie dyers are someone, or a small group of people, who dyes yarn by themselves, not as a part of a large company, in small batches, Doss said. The work is done by hand and produces unique skeins.
Doss chose to intertwine her background in rhetoric with her interest in knitting for the study. She argued that rhetorical personal theory, a persona used to analyze text-based communication, can be applied to visual communication.
“The idea was to find out how they presented themselves in their images that made people not only want to follow them on their Instagram, but beyond that, buy their yarn,” she said.
Over the course of two months, Doss followed 20 brands found on an indie dyer database, Indieuntangled.com. Dyers ranged from Voolenvine Yarns, with nearly 30,000 Instagram followers, and Western Sky Knits, with more than 5,000 followers.
The metrics by which Doss measured the research was how the dyers appealed to emotion, conveyed presence and engaged in community.
“One girl would have her yarn on her table and her hand would be there, like saying, ‘Hey, I made this,’” she said. “Another woman posted a picture of herself in her dyeing outfit; it was just reminding people a person dyed that. Hand-dyed yarn is expensive, and people can see this part of the process.”
Doss has continued research surrounding knitting. Right now, she’s working on a project with a student surrounding a controversial blog post made by a fiber arts influencer last year. Additionally, Doss is working with Christopher Darr, IUK chair of Communications and Performing Arts and Communication Arts professor, on a research project surround teenagers’ fake accounts, also known as “finstas.”
“I choose to research my interests because it makes it a lot more fun for me,” she said. “It’s interesting for me, and maybe this can make it interesting for others. You might not love yarn, but if you read my research, you might be inclined to check it out, and I really like that.”
Read more about Doss’ research at newsroom.iuk.edu/2020/january/research-knits-together-scholarship-personal-interest.html.
