LOGANSPORT – A $30,000 donation from Logansport’s Cole family will help train future nurses, paramedics and medical workers at Ivy Tech’s Kokomo campus.
It’s part of a more than 30-year history of the Coles helping Ivy Tech in Logansport, Kokomo and all over the state. That history includes donating $1 million toward building the Logansport Ivy Tech campus and Jean Cole serving as a regional trustee on the board of directors and being one of the founding members of the Circle of Ivy — Ivy Tech’s statewide women in philanthropy program.
This latest gift came from Jean, her husband Milt and two of their sons, Keith and Randy, said Kelly Karickhoff, executive director for resource development for the schools.
“They all see the value [of education],” she said.
The Cole’s generosity this time will go toward the revamping all four buildings on the Kokomo campus — part of a $43 million project for which state has funded $40 million. The remaining $3 million is to be raised locally, said Linda Ferries, Ivy Tech’s media relations coordinator.
It started with gutting the Health Professions Center and main building a year and a half ago and will last until about the end of 2020 as renovations to the Technology and the Agriculture and Automotive Technology buildings are completed.
The Coles will have a classroom in the two-story addition on the Health Professions Center named after them for their continued generosity.
After the Logansport campus was built, Ivy Tech had been asking the state for years to upgrade Kokomo. Although the Coles gave generously to create the Logansport campus, “they do understand that students go back and forth between the campuses,” Karickhoff said.
Work schedules, class availability and working and living in different counties sometimes requires that, she said.
“We have a lot of Cass County students that come here,” Ferries said of Kokomo. “She wanted us to have that same quality of campus in Kokomo, too. We’re going to have some of the nicest facilities in Ivy Tech campuses between the Logansport and Kokomo campuses.”
Jean Cole said the donation would be made over a three-year period.
“We’re thankful to God that we can do this. Sometimes it’s not easy to do. We have a lot of commitments. But we’ll still do it,” she said.
Her family has been given a lot — more than she could’ve expected when she was grew up in Tennessee.
“It was just an accomplishment for my mother and father to get me through high school because they only went through the eighth grade,” Cole said.
As a member of the Ivy Tech Kokomo Board of Trustees, she realized how important the system of technical and vocational schools is to Hoosiers, especially those who can’t afford to go away to college or didn’t think college was possible.
“Never did I dream when I was growing up that this is where I’d be in Logansport,” she said. “We came at a time when that possibility was available. The community, everybody here, was good to us, and we wanted to give back. It’s only what you give that means anything — that and family,” she said.
Supporting education is important because “We wanted to give others the opportunities,” she added.
The Coles hope that their gift inspires others in two ways: to go on to better things and to give themselves.
“Everybody can’t give the same amount, but there’s a lot of ways to give,” said Cole.
The Circle of Ivy has been a way to work together, said Karickhoff.
“Jean is a big proponent of pooling resources to help,” she said.
What started as a group of 12 members has grown in three years to 755 members across the state. Collectively, Circle of Ivy has raised $146,711 and funded 61 campus projects. Five of those projects, which are all suggested by teachers or staff, have been in this area.
“She’s been a part of a real important initiative that helped lots of students,” Karickhoff said.
The Circle of Ivy is dedicated to breaking down barriers for students, including providing travel opportunities for them, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.