Howard County lawmakers are inviting local college students and recent graduates to apply for the Indiana House Republican Internship Program, which takes place during the 2020 legislative session at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
Local legislators seeking interns include State Reps. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, and Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo.
Internship positions are open to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors. Students can apply for internships in a variety of areas, focusing on legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy or fiscal policy.
The positions are full-time, Monday through Friday, lasting from January through mid-March. Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, and can earn academic credit through their college or university. Interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
More information about the Indiana House Republican Internship Program and the application can be found at www.IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.
