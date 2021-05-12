When comedian Dan West heard that the Kokomo Shrine Club, like many businesses and organizations, was in trouble due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided he needed to find a way to help. West, who is known for his comedy as well as bringing comedic talent to Kokomo, has organized a live comedy benefit show to help the club stay open.
The show will be 6 p.m. June 5 at Kokomo Shrine Club, 3892 E. C.R. 00 NS. Tickets, which are on sale now, have options for the show, or dinner and the show.
"The Shrine Club's main goal is for local kids to get to Shiner's Children Hospitals," West said. "If a kid needs help, the Shrine Club gets them help. But the pandemic hit them hard, and they were unsure if they could re-open."
The event will showcase headliner Steve Sabo, of Toledo, Ohio, and feature Indianapolis comics David Brooks and Lexy Madrid. Sabo has been featured on HBO, SiriusXM and has authored two books. His seventh full-length comedy CD is scheduled to be recorded in late 2021, West said.
Sabo gave his first stand-up performance in a third-grade talent show, but his first true set was as a freshman in college. He describes his comedy as observational, personal and energetic. Sabo, who has performed in Kokomo before, said he was happy to help out with the benefit show.
"A lot of things have changed, a lot of people need help," he said. "Sometimes we'll donate to causes and you're not really sure where that is going. For this show, you'll know this is going to the club. I think it's good to directly help people."
The comedian said that being able to return to the stage after a hiatus due to the pandemic has been significant.
"For 30 years, I was doing three shows a week. ... " he said. "Not having that, it's like a part of you had been missing. It feels so amazing to get that back."
West said that many helping hands have become involved to maximize benefits for the club, including funding from Charleys Philly Steaks to help purchase food for the dinner.
"The Shrine Club has been open since the 1940s and in the same location since the '70s," West said. "It's a place that's super supportive of our community. I hope this will be a breath of fresh air for everyone there, a time for us to not just hide in our homes, while helping Shrine Club."
